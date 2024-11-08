Outer Banks Season 4 Ending Explained: Discover What’s Next For The Pogues

Outer Banks Season 4 has surely been the wildest ever we have seen throughout its long run. Well, indeed it has to be as we are getting close to the end of the journey of Pogues.

Meanwhile, the tenth episode of the latest season is also the longest in the show’s history. Filled with a shocking turn of events, the season leads to a much enthralling ending, which we will be explaining here.

Well, before we begin, it is crucial to know that the words ahead will work as spoilers for you if you haven't gone through the sequences depicted in the series. However, if you’ve managed to watch the latest episode of Outer Banks–which will without a doubt keep its fans talking about what they have witnessed–keep on reading.

We see John B, Sarah, and Rafe seeking the crown. This is when they are joined by JJ and Kiara, while Pope and Cleo are taking shelter as the latter had been shot by a mercenary of Dalia.

Soon due to a sandstorm, the group splits with John B and Sarah looking out for a shelter, and Rafe, JJ, and Kiara seeking a sculpture that they seemingly witnessed on their map.

After a short fight, where Rafe buys JJ some time, to scale the statue searching for the crown, killing two mercenaries, we see JJ getting to the tip of the sculpture.

JJ spots something in the eye of the sculpture and pulls out the Blue Crown. Meanwhile, Dalia takes aim at JJ to shoot him. However, JJ spots her, and he and Kirara run out of the danger.

Soon we see both of them getting separated while coming back from the ruins. This is when Kiara comes across Groff, who was thrown into a well by Rafe, but somehow got back out.

In the same episode, JJ sees Groff in the well, asking for his help. Moving ahead, Groff holds a knife to Kiara’s throat while ordering JJ to hand over the crown.

Well, even though Groff gets the crown, he still stabs JJ, telling him he should have given him the rope while he was stuck in the well.

JJ falls on the ground, telling Kiara that he loves her, and soon he dies in her arms. John B then recalls all the great moments of JJ and how he kept the group together.

The Pogues then lay their friend in Agapenta, with Rafe telling them that Groff is now headed to Lisbon.

Rafe also says if JJ was his friend, he would go on to hunt Groff, with which Kiara agrees.

The next time we will see Pogues, they will have a thirst for blood.

