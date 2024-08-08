Outlast Season 2 Trailer: Contestants Compete In Survival Of The Fittest Battles

The most dangerous reality show that tests people’s survival skills in actual scenarios is back with a second season. Outlast Season 2 will premiere its first six episodes on September 4, and the final two installments will be released on September 11 on Netflix, revealed exclusively by Entertainment Weekly.

The sixteen contestants will be dropped off in the Alaskan wilderness, where they must survive extreme conditions like freezing temperatures with no food and minimal supplies. The show allows people to play the dirty game by ruining other contestants’ comfort and forcing them to quit—which they can do by lighting a flare into the sky.

Last season, one of the four teams pitted to outlast the other stooped to their lowest, risking their competitors’ lives by stealing their sleeping bags, forcing them to unwillingly quit rather than risk hypothermia by sleeping outdoors in freezing temperatures.

Two female contestants ransacked a player’s shelter and demolished his raft. The sleeping bag theft was on a roll with nefarious activities and tormented his former team by destroying their tarp.

The show’s executive producer, Grant Kahler, admitted to EW, "It was shocking, for sure.” He also revealed that the incident compelled the production team to step in and separate people because they were “so angry and so heated.” Kahler added that for the sake of safety, they had to slow down and “reassess what was going on.”

The trailer for the second season confirmed that treachery is the spirit of the game, and contestants will take all measures to win the million-dollar prize. “Let’s go trash their entire camp,” a voice said in the trailer. Contestants were heard discussing the unfair nature of the game, “sometimes you got to be the bad guy” and “that’s the game — if you weren’t prepared, that’s not our fault.”

Showrunner Mike Odair told EW they tried to keep every element viewers loved in the first season. “This new cycle has bigger stakes, even bolder team dynamics, and storylines that really capture the human spirit within this intense and cold game of ultimate survival,” he added.