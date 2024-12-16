Owen Wilson Surprises Attendees Of Music Festival By Sharing Stage Alongside Travis Scott; See Here

Owen Wilson recently made a surprising appearance at the Rolling Loud music festival as The Night at the Museum actor shared the stage with Travis Scott. The intriguing moment took place in Miami, where Wilson brought some real energy to the stage on Sunday.

According to several social media videos and reports, The Midnight in Paris actor made a grand appearance in front of a wave of a huge audience right before Travis Scott performed his globally acclaimed song, Fein. For those who do not know, the aforementioned track was released back in the year 2023.

As seen in the social media videos, the rapper and Wilson, the Highest in the Room, were first noticed having a little conversation before their mind-blowing performance, which left the Rolling Loud music festival attendees with goosebumps.

Soon, the Shanghai Noon actor could be seen shouting to the crowd, “I’m feining for more!”

As the song begins, not just the audience but even Owen Wilson gets pumped up. The actor, who has amazed us with his portrayals in films such as Zoolander, Marley & Me, and more, was seen wearing a white hoodie onstage. Soon, the intro of the 2023 track begins, with Wilson even more hyped up and starting to dance. Scott then runs around the stage, screaming his heart out with the words, “Let’s go.”

As the lyrics drop, the fireworks are visible, giving the crowd the adrenaline they need. As the performance begins, the crowd goes into a mode that could shake the ground for another time.

Towards the end, the Pick Up the Phone rapper is heard thanking the crowd and saying, “This is my god, his vision.”

A day earlier, the actor had announced that he would be starring in a set at the festival for his next movie, having the same name as that of the music festival. The film follows the tale of a father who sneaks his 13-year-old at the festival.

