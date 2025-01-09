Pacific Palisades Fire Claims Leighton Meester and Adam Brody’s LA Home: REPORT

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody have sadly lost their Los Angeles home to the devastating Pacific Palisades fire in California on Wednesday, January 8. Page Six reported the tragic news with pictures of the couple’s love nest engulfed in flames. The abode reportedly boasted five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a gorgeous ocean view.

One of the images posted by the outlet showed flames bursting through what appeared to be a garage door, as the roof was completely blown off. Other shots captured the three-story house and its greenery caught on fire.

Neither Meester nor Brody have issued a statement about the loss.

The Gossip Girl alum’s latest Instagram post, in fact, was from happier times this past weekend when the pair attended the 82nd Golden Globe Awards to celebrate Brody’s nomination for Nobody Wants This.

The actors, who have been married for a decade and share two kids, posed happily on the red carpet on Sunday, January 5, with Meester captioning her upload, “Proud of my :heart:.”

Later that evening, the couple celebrated the Hollywood night at Netflix’s afterparty, smiling at a table alongside Brody’s co-star Jackie Tohn.

Less than 48 hours after the awards show, however, the fire began wreaking havoc across the Los Angeles region as gusts of wind reached 100 miles per hour.

Advertisement

At least 30,000 residents, including celebrities like Ben Affleck and Mandy Moore, are reported to have evacuated their homes in the area.

LA County Fire reported on Wednesday that the wildfire has now spread to at least 5,000 acres and expanded into additional fires, including the north of Pasadena, the Hurst Fire in San Fernando, and the Eaton Fire. Two casualties have been reported as a result of the horrific events.