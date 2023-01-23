Pamela Anderson allegedly claims Tim Allen flashed his penis at her; Tim Allen’s response

Pamela Anderson has been in the headlines for her upcoming memoir titled Love Pamela. The upcoming book traces Anderson's journey from a small-town girl who belongs to Vancouver Island to being one of the most popular women in the world. While the book has been one of the most awaited releases, in a recent excerpt from the book Pamela Anderson made an explosive claim which made the book one of the most controversial book releases of 2023.

In a book excerpt released by Variety, Pamela Anderson shared the details about a pretty disturbing incident that happened way back in 1991 on the sets of “Home Improvement.” She recalled she was merely 23 years old back then and shared,

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,”

As Pamela Anderson opens up about one of her many experiences as a glamour model turned actress in the entertainment industry she spilled details about an unnerving encounter with Tim Allen who has been a popular ‘90s sitcom star. At the time of the alleged incident In 1991, Tim Allen was 37 and is probably talking about Anderson’s previous work as a model for Playboy after which she left glamour modeling and turned into a full-time actress known for her sex symbol.

Tim Allen’s response to Pamela Anderson’s alleged claim

In an interview with Variety, Tim Allen responded to Pamela Anderson’s alleged book claim “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”

On Sunday, USA TODAY provided the statement by Allen's representative Marleah Leslie, who shared Allen’s statement denying the claim, "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing,"

Pamela Anderson’s Home Improvement

Home Improvement is one of the earliest television sitcoms starring Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen. The American show aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 and had 8 seasons and over 200 half-hour episodes. Created by Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean, the show was not critically acclaimed, however, it has received a number of awards and was a highly-watched American sitcom of its time. Pamela Anderson played the character of Lisa who was a Tool Girl and was seen in the first two seasons as a recurring cast member. Reportedly, she left the show for Baywatch which went on to become a global hit and was highly viewed in around 150 countries.

Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir titled Love, Pamela

Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir titled Love, Pamela has to be one of the most awaited titles of 2023 by HarperCollins. The memoir features inside details about the hit Hulu series titled Pam and Tommy. Apart from that the book will clarify the audience of the famously stolen controversial sex tape.

Pamela Anderson’s Love Pamela release date

The highly awaited HarperCollins book titled Love, Pamela is all set to release on January 31, 2023.

Netflix’s Pamela, a love story

Along with the book, fans will also get to watch a Netflix documentary called Pamela, a love story on January 31, 2023. The documentary is Anderson’s attempt in her 50s to reclaim the narrative and disclose intimate and unshared details of her early life when she was a little girl from Ladysmith, British Columbia, and how she rose to fame as a model and as an actor. The documentary also features details about Pamela’s pursuit of love, her controversial relationships and so much more.