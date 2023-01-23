Pamela Anderson allegedly claims Tim Allen flashed his penis at her; Tim Allen’s response
In her upcoming memoir, Pamela Anderson documents Tim Allen flashed his penis at her in 1991 when she was merely 23. Is it really true? How does Tim Allen react to the alleged claim?
Pamela Anderson has been in the headlines for her upcoming memoir titled Love Pamela. The upcoming book traces Anderson's journey from a small-town girl who belongs to Vancouver Island to being one of the most popular women in the world. While the book has been one of the most awaited releases, in a recent excerpt from the book Pamela Anderson made an explosive claim which made the book one of the most controversial book releases of 2023.
Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen “opened his robe and flashed me”
In a book excerpt released by Variety, Pamela Anderson shared the details about a pretty disturbing incident that happened way back in 1991 on the sets of “Home Improvement.” She recalled she was merely 23 years old back then and shared,
“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably,”
As Pamela Anderson opens up about one of her many experiences as a glamour model turned actress in the entertainment industry she spilled details about an unnerving encounter with Tim Allen who has been a popular ‘90s sitcom star. At the time of the alleged incident In 1991, Tim Allen was 37 and is probably talking about Anderson’s previous work as a model for Playboy after which she left glamour modeling and turned into a full-time actress known for her sex symbol.
Tim Allen’s response to Pamela Anderson’s alleged claim
In an interview with Variety, Tim Allen responded to Pamela Anderson’s alleged book claim “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.”
Pamela Anderson’s Home Improvement
Home Improvement is one of the earliest television sitcoms starring Pamela Anderson and Tim Allen. The American show aired on ABC from 1991 to 1999 and had 8 seasons and over 200 half-hour episodes. Created by Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean, the show was not critically acclaimed, however, it has received a number of awards and was a highly-watched American sitcom of its time. Pamela Anderson played the character of Lisa who was a Tool Girl and was seen in the first two seasons as a recurring cast member. Reportedly, she left the show for Baywatch which went on to become a global hit and was highly viewed in around 150 countries.
Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir titled Love, Pamela
Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir titled Love, Pamela has to be one of the most awaited titles of 2023 by HarperCollins. The memoir features inside details about the hit Hulu series titled Pam and Tommy. Apart from that the book will clarify the audience of the famously stolen controversial sex tape.
Pamela Anderson’s Love Pamela release date
The highly awaited HarperCollins book titled Love, Pamela is all set to release on January 31, 2023.
Netflix’s Pamela, a love story
Along with the book, fans will also get to watch a Netflix documentary called Pamela, a love story on January 31, 2023. The documentary is Anderson’s attempt in her 50s to reclaim the narrative and disclose intimate and unshared details of her early life when she was a little girl from Ladysmith, British Columbia, and how she rose to fame as a model and as an actor. The documentary also features details about Pamela’s pursuit of love, her controversial relationships and so much more.
Anderson shares, “I was very hesitant, but looking back, I feel empowered,” She added, “And I hope that [my story] inspires people to have a great fucking time and not worry so much.” The documentary will be full of never-before-seen private photos, journal entries and a thorough introspection about Pamela Anderson - a sex symbol, a model, an actor and a mother of two.
Experts claim it is crucial that high-profile women in Hollywood are finally opening up about their traumatic past. It is a step towards healing. In April, Jessica MacNair, a licensed professional counselor, told USA TODAY, "It's your story to tell, and it doesn't belong to anyone else. So, when that's taken from you, it's painful. It's traumatic," She added, "So, for (Pamela) to reclaim that and do it on (her) own terms is inspiring and even healing."
