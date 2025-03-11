Patrick Schwarzenegger Reacts to Jason Isaacs’ Frontal N-de Moment in The White Lotus season 3, 'You Should Be Asking...'

Jason Isaacs is breaking down his character of Timothy Ratliff, which he portrays in the new season of The White Lotus. The HBO series is currently showcasing high intensity of drama with Isaacs’ character hiding a major secret from his family.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor opened up about his full-frontal moment in the latest released episode of the season.

As Tim touches down Thailand with his wife, sons and daughter, he learns of being in trouble as the FBI is investigating him on the charges of money laundering and bribery. While Ratliff deals with the problems, his family is unaware of the doom heading in their direction.

Meanwhile, speaking of his full-frontal moment in the HBO show, Isaacs joked, "Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we'll see.” He further added, "It'll get easier, hopefully."

Advertisement

Adding to his co-star’s statements, Patrick Schwarzenegger hilariously reacted by saying, "You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it.”

Also Read Patrick Schwarzenegger Reveals Why He Shed Tears Upon The White Lotus Season 3 Casting Confirmation: Watch

While Ratliff’s odd behavior did not feel suspicious to his family, they did not make a big deal of it. Following the filming of the scene, the actor went on to think about what led his character to hit rock bottom.

Further in talks with the media portal, Isaacs revealed, "He's drugging himself into a stupor to try not to think about the fact that his entire life is blowing up and trying to work out what to do about it.”

Advertisement

The actor continued to state, "It was actually quite challenging — I remember reading the scripts thinking, 'Wow, I've got to keep my powder dry for five or six episodes, and then this s--- really kicks off.' You haven't seen other things that are coming, but I just remember thinking, 'I better dig deep and produce something here.’”

The Harry Potter actor stars alongside Schwarzenegger, Parker Posey, Sam Nivola, and Catherine Hook.

The White Lotus is available to stream on HBO.