The White Lotus Star Patrick Schwarzenegger Celebrates Fiancée Abby Champion's Birthday with PICS That Will Get Him in ‘Trouble’

Patrick Schwarzenegger recently gave a sweet tribute to his soon-to-be bride, Abby Champion, on her 28th birthday, fondly reminiscing about their decade-long love.

The White Lotus Season 3 actor, 31, posted on Instagram to commemorate Champion's birthday on February 28, sharing a series of pictures depicting their past decade together. He admired how she prioritizes family, friends, faith, and career, describing it as a privilege to live life alongside her.

He captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my queen! My ride or die. Crazy to think we fell in love 10 years ago! So proud of the person you are. You continue to inspire me. I love watching your dedication to your family, friends, faith, and work."

The images included a close-up of Schwarzenegger kissing Champion on the cheek, followed by a scenic shot of them dressed in classy attire. Other snapshots captured the couple enjoying breathtaking views, wearing matching pastel outfits, standing in front of a palm tree, and relaxing by a lake.

Schwarzenegger continued, "It’s been a blessing to be on this journey with you, and I can’t wait to see where life takes us. Have the best day and another fantastic year!"

But Schwarzenegger confessed the last batch of photos could land him in "trouble." They were throwback shots of the pair in their younger years, such as goofy selfies and an old photo of a game of football.

He added, "PS: I’m gonna get in trouble but the photos at the end are so funny to see now. Love you chomppppp."

Opening up about his long-standing relationship in his recent interview with People, he said, "I think one of the best things that we've had is that we've grown a lot together and we've grown our personal relationships, but also our careers together."

He explained falling in love more with each other as they grew up as individuals and as a couple, adding how they built a life of happiness and successful careers respectively, together.

Meanwhile, Patrick Schwarzenegger now stars in The White Lotus Season 3 streaming on Max.