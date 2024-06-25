Perfect Match Season 2: A Look At Couples Who Are Still Together

Chris and Tolú, Alara and Stevan, Micah and wKaz, Elys and Bryton, and Christine and Nigel were among the five couples who made it to the finale of Perfect Match. But the big question remains: did any of them survive after filming was completed?

Another season of Perfect Match has ended, leaving fans anxious to see what happens next for their favorite competitors. On Friday, June 21, Netflix published the season two conclusion of the dating series. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the show features music from some of the streaming service's most popular reality shows, including Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, Dated & Related, and The Circle.

These competitors gather in a luxury villa, hoping to discover true love. As they build relationships, they face a series of compatibility tests that put their connections' strength and potential to the test. Each task pushes the couples to their limits, exposing their real colors and straining their emotional relationships. Whether through intimate dinners or high-stakes games, Perfect Match highlights the highs.

The results of Perfect Match season 2

Only one pair can be named the Perfect Match in the end, and winners are allowed to introduce new singles to spice up the game. Only five couples from the 25 contestants advanced to the finals: Micah Lussier (Love Is Blind) and Kaz Bishop (Dated and Related), Elys Hutchinson (Too Hot to Handle) and Bryton Constantin (Squid Game: The Challenge), Christine Obanor (Too Hot to Handle) and Nigel Euro (Too Hot to Handle), and Chris Hahn (Dated and Related) and Tolú Ekundare (The Trust).

Fans' favorites from Season 2—Jessica Vestal (Love Is Blind) and Harry Jowsey (Too Hot to Handle)—broke up just before the show's conclusion, but the other cast members came back to take part in the finale.

The results of Perfect Match season 2, the events of the finale, and the couples that are still together now are broken down by PEOPLE below.

Nigel and Christine

Despite their brief pairing, Christine Obanor and Nigel Euro emerged as the "Perfect Match" duo for season 2. Christine had been paired with Kaz Bishop before their union, and she had previously made out with Nigel at a cast party while playing a game. In the epilogue, Chris Hahn and Tolú Ekundare send Christine on a blind date with Nigel.

The two clicked, and Kaz returned to his first acquaintance Micah Lussier, with whom he broke up to pursue Christine, as if scared at the villa by their chemistry. Christine, wounded by Kaz's betrayal, chose Nigel as her match in the end.

Harry and Jessica

Early in season 2, Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey grew close, and they stayed matched until the end when Jess decided to end their relationship. After Harry acknowledged acting strangely and flirting with their costar, Melinda Melrose, at the boys' day mixer, she reached her breaking point.

Jess told Harry how frustrated she was, calling attention to his actions and his phony comments. She observed that he didn't appear to be succeeding in becoming the type of person that he wanted to be.

Jess made it apparent that she couldn't compromise by highlighting her dedication to her principles and the things that were important to her. To uphold her morals and prevent more strife, she made it clear that she would not be taking part in the match with him that night.

Kaz and Micah

On the show, Micah Lussier and Kaz Bishop's voyage was arguably the most adventurous. They worked well together for the majority of season 2. They frequently had to establish their relationship with other cast members. When Kaz seemed to consider dating other women, such as Holly Scarfone and Christine from Too Hot to Handle, Micah also became irritated with him.

Following his flirting with Holly and making out with Christine in episode 9, Micah and Kaz engaged in a heated disagreement that culminated with Micah chasing Izzy Zapata and Kaz matching with Christine. But Kaz found his way back to Micah after Christine went on a blind date with Nigel, and the two rekindled their romance.

