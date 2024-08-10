Pixar Announces Inside Out Spinoff Series Titled Dream Productions For Disney+ With Focus On Movie Studio Inside Riley's Mind; DEETS

At the ongoing D23 event, Disney and Pixar unveiled the first-look trailer and shared details about the upcoming Inside Out franchise new series, Dream Productions. According to Variety, at the D23 in Anaheim, the Chief Creative Officer at Pixar Animation Studios, Pete Docter, said, "Thank you for making Inside Out 2 the number one animated film of all time," before teasing the big announcement, "If you love the film as much as we do, I’ve got some great news."

Docter then mentioned that this is their first original series, and they wanted to create something "unique and bold," different from anything they had done before. Read on further to learn more details about the project!



He also shared that the new series, which will be coming out in the spring of 2025 on Disney+, takes place between the first and second Inside Out movies, describing the spinoff series as an "in-betweenquel."

The series is set in a studio where Riley’s dreams are created each night, always on time and within budget. However, some memories require extra work, so they are sent to Dream Productions. When Riley falls asleep, we get a behind-the-scenes look at the crew making her dreams, just like a film set, as per the outlet.

In addition, Disney+ has not yet announced the voice cast for the Inside Out spinoff series, so it's unclear if any of the original actors from the first two films will return for the show.

In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pixar’s Pete Docter first discussed the details of this new series. He mentioned, "We have finished. It's coming out next spring. I'm not sure that there's been a specific release date."

Docter further explained that in the original Inside Out movie, we visit Dream Productions to show how Riley's dreams are made, which "semi-explains" why the dreams are so "weird." He added that they have continued to explore the power of dreams and their impact on waking life, describing it as "pretty cool."

Meanwhile, the animated coming-of-age film Inside Out 2 was released in theaters in June 2024 and became a massive hit at the global box office. The film, directed by Kelsey Mann, earned $1.5 billion worldwide. The project featured a talented voice cast, including Amy Poehler as Joy, Maya Hawke as Anxiety, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Paul Walter Hauser as Embarrassment, and Ayo Edebiri as Envy, among other stars.

