‘Pretty Healthy Working Relationship’: Matt Damon Talks About Creative Arguments With Casey And Ben Affleck With Egos Left Out

Matt Damon recently talked about his long-standing professional relationship with the Affleck brothers, Casey and Ben, in an interview with PEOPLE. Damon described their two decades of collaboration as pretty healthy. Despite their frequent creative disagreements, he praised the Affleck brothers for being dependable and excellent collaborators.

Damon explained that their discussions are always productive and free of ego issues, saying, "Those are healthy, and we know each other well enough that our feelings and egos don't really get involved."

Damon and Casey Affleck made headlines on July 31 with the New York premiere of their new film, The Instigators. The event was held at Jazz at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. Both actors, who were also former roommates, drew a lot of attention while promoting their new buddy heist film.

Damon spoke with PEOPLE about their collaboration over the years, stating that despite their creative disagreements, there are no surprises with the Affleck brothers. "They're consistently great," he stated, praising their dependability and professionalism.

Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana Barroso, played an important role in the film's development. According to Damon, Casey Affleck asked Barroso for help convincing Damon to read the script for The Instigators.

Barroso, who also served as the film's producer, played a key role in the project. Damon expressed his confidence in her judgment, saying, “When I see somebody that I agree with so much feeling strongly about something, I look really carefully at it.”

The Instigators, directed by Doug Liman and written by Casey Affleck and Chuck Maclean, stars Damon and Casey as Rory and Cobby, a father and ex-convict duo who plan a heist against a corrupt politician.

Their plans fail, prompting them to seek assistance from Rory's therapist, played by Hong Chau. The film also features Jack Harlow, Ron Perlman, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Alfred Molina. The film is set to be released in theaters on August 2 and will be available on Apple TV+ starting August 9.

