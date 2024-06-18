Prince George Shares Sweet Moment With Brother Prince Louis During Trooping the Colour; See Here

Not only Princess Charlotte but also other young royals such as her brother, Prince Louis is learning all the basic rules of the royal family. Well, it seems Prince George is a working Prince now.

The Cambridge children and their parents and their mother joined other members of the royal family on June 15, in Trooping the Colour, which is the official birthday parade of the monarch, their grandfather, King Charles. The royal siblings made a horse-drawn carriage procession through the streets of London before stepping out on the Buckingham Palace terrace to watch what is called the flypast by the Royal Air Force.

Prince Louis takes center stage with his siblings during trooping the color festivities

Prince Louis who was six years old fell into the right position to have his photograph taken and looked at the camera with hands on his side while his mom held him, this was after he was instructed by his elder brother Prince George, 10 or so, to “turn around” and then look forward as seen in the video on X.

The passage reminded me of another time when the same situation occurred back in 2016. Once the prince was coming closer to another prince, and, perhaps, he wanted to explain something to the kid, so, he was bending. In some moments, William got on his feet as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, gestured towards his posture to stand correctly.

Trooping the Colour made a balcony appearance on Saturday and Princess Charlotte aged 9 ensured Prince Louis to go by this royal drill. And she was caught on camera giving her little brother instructions on how to fold his arms during the rendition of the national anthem.

Earlier in today’s event, Princess Charlotte was heard when she said to young Prince Louis, Stop, as he was dancing joyously to the band at the Horse Guards’ Parade.

Prince Louis steals the show with his playful antics during Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations

All the kids of the Prince and the Princess of Wales, who have grown up at the royal palace, are professionals at bowing before the cameras and waving to the public starting from early childhood, so posing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace is a routine rather than a special event. For the first time in public, Prince George waved to the crowds from the balcony while watching the Trooping the Colour parade in 2015; it was followed by his sister’s appearance with their parents in 2016.

Prince Louis, on the other hand, is known to let his hair down during royal functions, as he actively performs jokes. However, his bouncing waving, funny faces, and body language while being with elder siblings during the celebrations of Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee in 2022 went viral making him a meme.

"He's a cheeky monkey, a typical third child," a family friend told PEOPLE during Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Prince William and Princess Kate had to confirm how their son was interrupting the president. The celebrations were over, and after four days of joyful events, the young couple posted on their Instagram accounts with the eyes emoji and the following words, “We had the most incredible time, Louis.”

Princess Kate steps back into the spotlight amidst cancer battle

Princess Kate Middleton emerged with the royal family again and in public, after she disclosed her Cancer diagnosis in March this year, the event was Trooping Colours, with her kids. For her last royal activity, she went for the Christmas stroll with her family to church every year.

s since learning about her stage four cancer, Princess Kate has been scarce from the limelight, however, close sources revealed to PEOPLE that she has been accompanying her family and doing sporadic shopping alone. on June 14, 2019, during her health update, the act has three royal children and mentioned that she is beginning with a little work from home and expects to attend several public events during the summertime.

Nevertheless, there is no set schedule for her to fully resume her royal responsibilities. Any upcoming excursions will depend on her feeling well and the advice of her medical staff.

