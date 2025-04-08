Prince Harry's Lawyer Alleges 'Inferior Treatment' in UK Security Downgrade Case as Former Duke Attends; DEETS

Did Prince Harry receive unfair treatment at the UK court? The Duke of Sussex flew to his home country to attend a hearing on the security downgrade case on Tuesday, April 8. His lawyer has since claimed that the Duke was “singled out” and received “unjustified and inferior treatment,” as per BBC News.

The outlet claimed that Harry was present at the court to challenge a judge’s decision to uphold the downgrading of his security arrangements in the UK. He’s been fighting over security rights ever since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as active royals in 2020.

The royal couple moved to Montecito, California, where they are raising their children– son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Harry first took legal action against the Home Office in 2021 after its Royal and VIP Executive Committee downgraded his police protection. During a court hearing 2023, the Prince said the UK is “central” to his and his children’s heritage.

“I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S,” he added at the time. However, his request for increased protection was dismissed in February last year. As per the outlet, Harry claimed that his family continues to receive threats and, therefore, top-notch security is essential for their safety.

According to the BBC, Harry’s attorney, Shaheed Fatima KC, alleged that his security was never dismissed in a formal meeting. “Harry should have been informed as to how the decision was being made,” the lawyer claimed.

Fatima further asserted that the judge assigned to the case before didn’t evaluate all the evidence properly. Home Office’s lawyer, Sir James Eadie KC, responded to Fatima’s claims in a statement.

Eadie argued that the Prince was treated in a “bespoke” manner. As for his security, he’s no longer among the cohort of individuals whose security is overlooked by the RAVEC. But he’ll be given protection depending on the circumstances.

