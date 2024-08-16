Prince William And Kate Middleton Reportedly Go For Hotel Getaways During Early Romance Using THIS Pseudonym; Read

While Kate Middleton and Prince William have always kept their romance under wraps, did you know they used some clever pseudonyms when they first started dating? In his new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales, royal biographer Robert Jobson says the royal couple checked into hotels as Mr. and Mrs. Smith when they were just college sweethearts. They tried to escape the public eye many times, using fake names like Steve and Rose Middleton for a taste of normalcy. Their love story has always had a touch of mystery and a whole lot of charm, from secret getaways to romantic pacts.

To remain under the radar while traveling, Kate Middleton and Prince William adopted interesting pseudonyms. As a student at the University of St. Andrews, Prince William used to "whisk Catherine off" for nights alone and check into hotels under an alias, according to Robert Jobson's new book Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

During the early 2000s, when they fell in love, they were roommates living off-campus with two other classmates. "He'd often whisk Catherine off to Highgrove, Sandringham, or a cottage on the Balmoral estate when the couple wanted to get away from it all," Jobson writes in the new book, out August 6. "Occasionally, they checked into hotels using the names Mr. and Mrs. Smith — which probably fooled nobody."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met and fell in love on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, a 2005 hit movie. The Mirror reports that, as Mr. and Mrs. Smith are very common names in the UK, it is unlikely the couple were inspired by the film. They graduated from St. Andrews in 2005, so this was likely occurring before the movie came out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton To Avoid Public Outing For Rest Of Year Amid Cancer Battle? Here's What Sources Say

Prince William wasn't the only one who adopted a fake name for more privacy. In 2001, when he entered university, Jobson wrote that he used the name "Steve" in "a rather pathetic attempt to stay under the radar." As the world gazed upon him and Prince William simply wanted a relatively normal college experience, Jobson added, Kate even used the fake name.

In addition to the “Mr and Mrs Smith” moniker, Andrew Morton wrote in his biography of the couple, William and Catherine, that during a vacation to Seychelles later in their romance, the couple named themselves “Martin and Rose Middleton” for the 2007 visit, just as they were reconciling after their brief split.

According to Morton, the couple spent a sublime week renewing their love affair, and Marcia Moody wrote in her book Kate that they agreed on this trip. During the next few years, they would work and enjoy their lives, knowing that when the time was right, they would be husband and wife. For a full circle moment, the newlywed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to the Seychelles for a private honeymoon after their April 29, 2011 wedding.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton Seen Wearing THIS Old Gift From Prince William In Surprise New Video For Paris Olympics; Details