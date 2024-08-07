Prince William and Kate Middleton made headlines when they tied the knot in a royal wedding that will go down in history. The world was fascinated when William and Kate first went public with their romance almost twenty years ago.

The couple has now come to symbolize the stability that Queen Elizabeth II once provided while also adapting to the ideals and values of the modern day, making them symbols of the British royal family.

From their picture-perfect wedding to their current idyllic family of five, William and Kate's romantic romance seems to have followed a somewhat fairytale path. Here's a look back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship timeline!

2001: Kate Middleton and Prince William meet at college

It was while attending St. Andrews University in Scotland that Prince William and Kate Middleton first met. They both studied art history although William eventually switched to geography as his major. According to reports, William was won over by Kate after he saw her in a charity student fashion show (where he allegedly paid £200 for a front row seat).

Kate claims that because she was shy at first, it took them some time to get to know one another. But after that, the two grew to be extremely close friends. The prince claimed that as they spent more time together, they discovered similarities.

October 2002: Kate Middleton and Prince William move in together with friends

Kate and William moved into a four-bedroom, two-story townhouse off campus with friends Fergus Boyd and Olivia Bleasdale to begin their second year at St Andrews. The two were still just friends at this moment, but that would change quickly. Kate and William's friendship took a romantic turn while they were roommates.

May 27, 2002: Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship turns romantic

William allegedly had a change of heart about Kate after the art student showed off her skills in a college fashion display called "The Art of Seduction" while wearing a see-through dress with a black bra and panties created by fellow student Charlotte Todd/ Soon after this, they started dating. In 2003, the couple moved out of their four-bedroom apartment and into a new home.

April 1, 2004: Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship goes public

Following over a year of dating, pictures of William and Kate having fun on a ski vacation in the Swiss Alps were published by The Sun, revealing the couple's relationship to the world.

According to reports, Charles was very disappointed with the press and Buckingham Palace agreement being broken, which guarantees that royal children can finish their education without having their privacy violated.

The couple's time in college came to an end on June 23, 2005, when they attended an intimate graduation ceremony with their class of approximately 260 individuals. Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, William's parents, Prince Charles, and his stepmother were all there in attendance.

April 2007: Kate Middleton and Prince William split up

In April 2007, PEOPLE revealed that Kate and William decided to call it quits on their nearly five-year relationship. An insider described the breakup as amicable. However, at the time, rumors said that Kate was having trouble adjusting to the media attention surrounding their relationship and that their growing professional distance was causing them to grow apart.

June 9, 2007: Kate Middleton and Prince William get back together

The couple's brief breakup was followed by their quick reconciliation. At a reception held at his army quarters in Bovington, Dorset, there were rumors that the prince had reconciled with his old flame, with whom he supposedly shared a passionate kiss.

Their reunion was confirmed when the Princess attended the Concert for Diana in July 2007, which was hosted by William and Prince Harry to commemorate Princess Diana's death on her tenth anniversary.

October 20, 2010: Prince William proposes to Kate Middleton

William proposed to Kate when the two went on a romantic vacation to Kenya, staying in a cabin hut in a wildlife reserve approximately 10,500 feet above sea level. It was very romantic, as the future Duchess of Cambridge put it, and for good reason—he asked Kate to marry him with his late mother Princess Diana's engagement ring.

November 16, 2010: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce their engagement

The official statement announced that Kate and William would marry in the middle of November 2010 and said, "The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince William to Miss Catherine Middleton. The wedding is scheduled to happen in London during the spring or summer of 2011. In due course, more information regarding the wedding day will be released."

Details regarding the events leading up to the couple's big moment were also disclosed in the announcement. "Prince William and Miss Middleton became engaged in October during a private holiday in Kenya," the statement continued. "Prince William has communicated with The Queen and other close relatives. Furthermore, Prince William has asked Miss Middleton's father for approval."

April 29, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William get new royal titles

Just before their wedding, the palace revealed that Queen Elizabeth II had given her grandson the title of Dukedom and her granddaughter-in-law the title of Duchessdom.

April 29, 2011: Kate Middleton and Prince William get married

In a dreamlike ceremony held at Westminster Abbey, Prince William and Kate Middleton got married in front of around 72 million people worldwide. Ellie Goulding performed at the reception, the bride applied her own cosmetics, and the groom donned sweat pads to keep his perspiration from seeping through his uniform.

The couple exchanged vows and then drove a 109-year-old State Landau carriage through the streets of London to Buckingham Palace, where they planted two now-famous kisses on the balcony before leaving in a 1969 Aston Martin convertible.

December 3, 2012: Kate Middleton and Prince William announce they're expecting their first child

In December 2012, the royal couple made headlines when it was revealed they were expecting their first child. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting a baby," the statement stated.

St. James's Palace revealed the couple was expecting their first child after Kate was hospitalized at King Edward VII's Hospital for hyperemesis gravidarum, or extreme morning sickness linked with pregnancy symptoms.

July 22, 2013: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first child

On July 22, 2013, Kate gave birth to Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in West London. Prince George is the heir apparent to his father's reign.

In keeping with royal custom, the eight-pound, six-ounce tiny prince made his public debut outside of St. Mary's Hospital in the arms of his mother, who looked stunning in a blue Jenny Packham short-sleeve dress with polka dots.

May 2, 2015: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their first daughter

Kensington Palace released a statement on September 8, 2014, announcing Kate's second pregnancy. Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana of Cambridge, Kate's second child, was born at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's on May 2, 2015. Charlotte was born at 8:34 a.m., and the couple went back to their Kensington Palace residence that same evening.

April 23, 2018: Kate Middleton and Prince William welcome their third child

Early in September 2017, the royal family announced that the Duchess of Cambridge was expecting a child once more. On April 23, 2018, the family of four grew to five as Kate gave birth to Prince Louis.

Seven hours later, on the steps of St. Mary's, the couple made their first official appearance with their newborn son, following custom. Kate wore a scarlet Jenny Packham gown with a lace Peter Pan collar.

March 22, 2024: Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and is processing the news with Prince William

Following her stomach surgery in January, Kensington Palace revealed in March 2024 that Kate is undergoing treatment for cancer. The Princess of Wales said in a private statement, "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family." She also mentioned how, during the past three months, William had been a great source of comfort and reassurance for her.

April 29, 2024: Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary

Middleton and Prince William marked their 13-year wedding anniversary with a post on their official Instagram account. The pair revealed a never-before-seen black-and-white photo that Millie Pilkington had shot on their wedding day. She wrote the caption, "13 years ago today!"

