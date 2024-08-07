‘They Really Went For It’: Here's What Happened At Kate Middleton And Prince William's Wedding Beyond The Public Eye

The Royal biographer Robert Jobson is once again here with yet another brand new book with some unseen exciting story from inside the walls of the The Royal Family. In his latest book titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales, he has in store glimpses into one of the most watched royal weddings of all time, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s.

The couple tied the knot on April 29, 2011, with 1900 guests at the wedding and nearly 1000 at the receptions in attendance. There were parts and moments in the wedding that went unseen by the general public. Here’s what went unknown and unnoticed from the celebrations.

Among the 1900 people who attended the wedding ceremony, much fewer attended their two receptions held in the following days. Queen Elizabeth hosted 650 guests at the first reception while the groom’s father Prince Charles (now King Charles) hosted 300 visitors at the second. The latter, more intimate gathering occurred in Buckingham Palace's Throne Room.

According to Jobson's new book, one attendee called the evening's festivities “the most magical party imaginable.” The biographer further notes that only William and Kate's closest friends were invited, and the evening's entertainment consisted of a live band headed by the couple’s favorite musician Ellie Goulding. After their first dance, Goulding sang Your Song by Elton John and described the experience as “scary.” She said, “I was so nervous. My hands were shaking,” as per the book.

Goulding also sang her classic song Starry Eyed and a cover of The Killers’ Mr. Brightside, which is another favorite of the couple, and several others, according to Jobson. The newlywed Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly danced and sang to The Beatles’ She Loves You’ before the evening was concluded with fireworks.

Back in 2011, a guest told People that “William and Kate were in the middle, giving it their all. They really went for it. They were in the full party spirit and stayed until the last minute.”

According to Jobson's account of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate had a special surprise in store for the evening's finale: “They stood holding hands in the middle of the dance floor grinning, then suddenly the opening bars of the song ‘You’re the One That I Want’ from the musical Grease came booming out. William and Catherine then began dancing around, pointing at each other, and mouthing the words with the style of the lead characters Danny and Sandy. It brought the house down.”

Some of the surprising revelations in Jobson’s new book include how Prince William broke up with Kate over a phone call back in 2007 when he was in the military service and just before British media was eagerly awaiting the news of their engagement. The book also sheds light on how Kate was hesitant to take on the title of Princess of Wales expecting “stressful” comparisons with her late mother-in-law Princess Diana who also held the title.

In another shocking revelation, the book mentions a tense altercation between Prince William and Meghan Markle where the latter said to the Prince “Keep your finger out of my face.” It reportedly stemmed from a conflict between her and Kate during the latter’s pregnancy.

The book also revealed that Kate had previously dealt with severe health issues back when she was a teenager and had undergone surgery for a lump found in her head.

