Nick Jonas Reveals What Makes Priyanka Chopra an 'Absolutely Incredible Mother' to Malti Marie: 'So Much Compassion...'

Nick Jonas has shared that Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother and an extremely incredible parent to their 3-year-old daughter Malti Marie. During an appearance at the Drama League Awards, the singer also shared details of their Mother's Day outing in a park and how they planned it.

While talking to Access Hollywood, Nick said, "She's got so much compassion and empathy and all the things that make her just a wonderful person, make her an absolutely incredible mother. I'm grateful to be on this journey with her."

When asked about their Mother's Day celebration, Nick credited his brother and singer Joe Jonas for giving him the idea of taking his family for a picnic in the park. He said, "I have a brother who's got all the coolest experiences and Instagram accounts to follow and messages to get those experiences to happen. So, Joe basically was like, 'This thing is amazing, you should do it,' and so we did it and it was great."

On Monday, Nick shared snaps of their Mother's Day outing on Instagram. Dressed in an oversized white tee, printed pants, and a matching white cap, PeeCee posed next to her daughter at the park. One picture showed a beautiful table decorated with white flowers and premium cutlery, and the background was to die for.

In another picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen holding a board that read, "Happy Mother's Day." Their adorable dog was also seen in the snaps as they enjoyed a family outing.

In the caption, Jonas wrote, "Mother's Day in the park with my (heart emoji) @priyankachopra." Check it out below!

The power couple also grabbed headlines this month for their show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala. The Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress looked stunning in a Balmain dress featuring polka dots. She completed the look with a black hat and matching hand gloves. Meanwhile, Nick donned a Bianca Saunders look, featuring a high-neck cream-colored t-shirt, black pants, and a scarf.

The couple took wedding vows in December 2018, and they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy in January 2022.

