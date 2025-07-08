Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra ‘Amazing Teammate’ for Raising Daughter Malti Marie, Praises Wife’s ‘Saint’ Nature

Nick Jonas recently opened up about how much his wife, Priyanka Chopra, means to him and their daughter, Malti Marie. The singer and actor called Priyanka an 'amazing teammate' and praised her for being a huge support in their lives. He said her presence makes fatherhood even more special for him.

Nick Jonas praises Priyanka as an 'Amazing Teammate'

In a chat on The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, Nick Jonas spoke warmly about how much he values Priyanka Chopra. "Having an amazing teammate in my wife, just the woman that she is, has helped me and my daughter; we've all benefited from that, and it's amazing to walk side by side with someone as brilliant as her. It makes being a dad even more special," Nick said.

The couple, who got married in December 2018 after a brief engagement, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate in January 2022. They have been open about their love and support for each other, often sharing family moments on social media.

What lessons would Nick leave for Malti?

When asked what three lessons he would leave behind for Malti if it were his last day on earth, Nick’s words showed how much he values kindness, family, and Priyanka’s role in their home.

“You will never regret being kind, even when it seems impossible,” Nick shared. He added, “Make sure the door is always open and the table gets bigger. You know, everyone is always welcome in our home; they have a place to stay and place to eat. The door is always open.”

His final lesson for Malti was all about Priyanka. Nick said, “Your mother is a saint she has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life. She’s the best.”

While being a hands-on mom, Priyanka Chopra is also busy with work. She was recently seen in Ilya Naishuller’s Heads of State on Amazon Prime Video, and she and Nick Jonas recently attended the Heads of State London premiere together.

