Met Gala 2025: Nick Jonas Takes on Gentleman Duty for Wife Priyanka Chopra; Check Out Adorable Couple Moment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stylish return to the Met Gala 2025 red carpet after skipping last year’s event. The couple, who have always shared a special connection to the event, looked elegant and well-coordinated as they posed for the cameras in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra wore a black-and-white polka-dot jacket with a matching dress and flowing train. Nick Jonas complemented her look with his own black-and-white outfit, keeping in line with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The couple’s appearance brought attention not just to their fashion, but to their relationship journey that began years ago at the same event.

The Met Gala holds sentimental value for Chopra and Jonas. They famously attended the 2017 gala together, before they officially started dating in 2018. Their red carpet return this year reminded fans of the early days of their relationship.

The couple has been spending time in New York City recently while Jonas stars in the Broadway musical The Last Five Years. The Met Gala served as a rare night off for the couple to enjoy an evening together during Jonas’s busy theater schedule.

Before heading to the Met Gala, Chopra and Jonas were seen outside their hotel greeting fans and photographers. A short video of Nick helping Priyanka with her dress as she got into their car went viral on social media. Fans praised Jonas for being a caring and supportive husband.

The clip quickly made rounds online, with users calling Jonas a 'true gentleman' for making sure Chopra looked comfortable and confident before their red carpet appearance. It was a simple but touching moment that caught people’s attention.

