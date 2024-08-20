Prosecutors Unveil Attempt To 'Blame' Matthew Perry’s Death On His Assistant In Court Documents: Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction

Two days after Matthew Perry's death on October 28, 2023, one person who pleaded guilty in the case related to his ketamine overdose demise allegedly discussed shifting the blame onto the actor’s live-in assistant, who has also pleaded guilty, according to court documents accessed by People.

On Thursday, August 15, the DoJ arrested five people in connection with the passing of the Friends star, who was 54.

Jasveen Sangha, who authorities claim was known as The Ketamine Queen, was arrested, as were Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Perry’s assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Erik Fleming, and Dr. Mark Chavez. Iwamasa and Fleming have pleaded guilty to multiple drug-related charges, and Chavez has signed an agreement for a guilty plea and is expected to plead guilty, per the DOJ. Sangha and Plasencia have not entered pleas, according to People.

Text exchanges between Fleming and Sangha show the former suggesting the latter that they could “blame” Iwamasa for Perry’s death, prosecutors wrote in her pre-trial detention motion, reviewed by the aforementioned publication. In a text conversation cited in Sangha’s indictment, Fleming writes, “Please call.”

Later, he allegedly adds, “I’m 90% sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Perry]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler.”

Fleming, who helped the now-deceased actor access ketamine, a controlled anesthetic drug, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute the surgical drug and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death, per federal authorities.

Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with high doses of ketamine on the day of his death, according to court papers. After administering what would be his last shot and helping Perry get his hot tub ready, he left the residence to run errands, according to his plea agreement reviewed by People. Upon his return, he found Perry dead, face down in his Jacuzzi.

Iwamasa, who was the first to talk to the investigation team after the actor’s untimely demise, has pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, per the agreement.

Perry’s struggle with addiction was widely known, as the actor had openly discussed it before his overdose last year. He, however, had been mostly sober except for a few mishaps here and there, he told People in September 2022.

While announcing substance violation charges against the five individuals last week, U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada confirmed that Perry had, once again, succumbed to drug abuse in the months leading up to his death.

If you know someone who is struggling with substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

