‘Really Nice Meeting People’: Post Malone Opens Up About His Positive Experience in Nashville

Post Malone has his sights set on a new city. In an interview with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music's Today's Country Radio, the 29-year-old rapper discusses how his upcoming project, F-1 Trillion, embraces the Nashville scene. The project will be released on Friday, August 16.

Bannen noted how welcoming the Tennessee city has been to Malone during their conversation about creating in an unfamiliar town. "It's really nice meeting people in Nashville who made me feel so welcome and building new friendships," he revealed, adding, "and for once, I'm not sad anymore. I'm very happy." He shared with Bannen that since making the album, he's been able to slow down and take it easy.

According to Bannen, the Austin singer "made a lot of lifelong friends." Malone joked that he would like to remain friends with "anyone who will still have [him]."

The musician explained that "there's always something to do in LA, which is fine, but it's not conducive to a work environment." He recalled that when he was younger, he was "very fun" and could "go out and then come back to work." However, now that he's older and has a family—he has a 2-year-old daughter—he just wants to jam and make music without being pressured to go out.

He's been working on his country album, which he'll perform at the November 2023 CMA Awards alongside Morgan Wallen and HARDY. Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album, which continued her country collaborations, came out in March. Pour Me a Drink, featuring Blake Shelton, was released in May. His daughter inspired the song Yours, which he released in July. F-1 Trillion will be available on all major streaming services starting August 16. Tune in to Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Friday, August 16, at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

