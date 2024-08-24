‘Absolute Logistical Nightmare’: Lily Allen Returned Adopted Puppy After It Ate Family Passports

British singer and actress Lily Allen recently shared that she lost her cool after her previously adopted dog ate the passports of her children. The incident prevented her children from visiting their father and her ex-husband, Sam Cooper who was living in Longdon at the time. Allen revealed that she returned the puppy to the animal shelter from where she adopted the dog.

In a recent episode of her Miss Me podcast posted on August 22 with guest cohost, Welsh TV presenter Steve Jones, Allen discussed her adopted dog. “We actually did adopt a dog together already,” she said on the podcast. “But then it ate my passport, and so I took her back to the home,” she added.

Following the incident, the Not Fair singer was very frustrated, as it happened during the pandemic. “She ate all three of our passports, and they had our visas," Allen shared, adding that it cost her a huge chunk of money to get everything replaced. “Because it was in Covid, and so it was just an absolute logistical nightmare,” the singer said.

However, the financial aspect of it was not haunting for her but to see her kids not being able to see their father was devastating. Allen and her husband, Stranger Things and Thunderbolts star David Harbour, live in New York with their family. She explained that because the father of her children lives in England, she couldn't take them to visit him for four or five months because their passports had been destroyed by the dog. "I just couldn’t look at her," she admitted, adding, "I felt like saying, 'You ruined my life.'"

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Actually Really…’: The Acolyte Star Lee Jung-Jae Reacts to Series Cancellation

Allen further shared that the passports weren't the only things the dog destroyed. Despite her efforts to train the dog, its behavior remained unruly, “she was a very badly behaved dog,” the 39-year-old said. "The passports were the last straw," she candidly admitted that the situation ultimately became too much to handle.

Although the Dreamland star did not specify which puppy ate the passports, according to a Daily Mail report, Allen adopted a puppy named Mary from a charity, Animal Haven, based in New York City, in 2021.

The singer also created a separate Instagram account for the dog but posting abruptly stopped after sharing a few images of the dog.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m Not Okay’: Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Thoughts on Dropping Off Son Moses at College

Now it is a chapter of her past and the actor/singer is seemingly recovering from her frustration as she is willing to give it another try to pet a new puppy in her family. "We, maybe, are getting a new puppy in the next couple of weeks," she said on the podcast. The Smile singer further shared that her two daughters were very excited to bring a Chihuahua mix to their family, as they had already decided on a name for their new puppy.

Advertisement

About the new passport, Allen revealed that she is still officially using her ex-husband Sam’s last name despite her marriage to the Black Widow actor. Allen said that she hasn't changed her last name because she has two children with her ex-husband, and “it’s hard to travel with children if you haven’t got the same surname.” Her ex was unwilling to change their kids' last names to 'Harbour,' so she just decided to go on with her ex-husband's name.

She also acknowledged that it can be frustrating for Harbour, as they share joint bank accounts, and “to have, you know, me with my Amex Card with my ex-husband’s name on it.”

ALSO READ: ‘Stood There Dying Inside': Lily Allen Reveals She Was Once Introduced To Ashton Kutcher As Rita Ora