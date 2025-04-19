RHOC Alum Lydia McLaughlin Stirling’s Brother Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop; Details Inside

Lydia McLaughlin Stirling, known for her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, is mourning the loss of her brother Geoffrey Shyam Stirling, who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in Newport Beach, California. The incident occurred on Thursday night, April 17, and has sparked an official investigation.

According to TMZ, Geoffrey, 45, was riding a motorcycle on the Pacific Coast Highway when he was pulled over by police. Sources claim he was “uncooperative” during the stop, leading to a confrontation in which at least one officer fired multiple shots. A witness reported hearing six or seven gunshots near Hoag Hospital.

Geoffrey was transported to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. No officers were harmed during the incident. Lydia released a statement expressing her heartbreak, saying, “My family and I are devastated by the loss of my brother… We kindly ask for privacy as we mourn.”

The California Attorney General’s office confirmed it is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once the Department of Justice completes its review, the case will be handed to the Special Prosecutions Section for independent analysis. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact them directly.

The tragedy comes just six months after the death of Lydia and Geoffrey’s mother, Judy Stirling, who passed away from breast cancer in October 2024. In an emotional Instagram post earlier this month, Lydia honored her mother’s memory and shared her healing journey through grief support groups.

As the investigation unfolds, Lydia and her family are facing another unimaginable loss in less than a year. While questions remain about the events leading to Geoffrey's death, the McLaughlin Stirling family is leaning on love, faith, and community support during this deeply painful time.