Shannon Beador Has No Desire For Romance Now But Has Not Given Up On Love After John Janssen Split

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Shannon Beador, star of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 60, opened up about her current perspective on dating following her split from John Janssen in November 2022. She revealed that she hasn't ventured into dating again, which she views as a personal growth milestone.

Beador shared that throughout her life, she had always been someone who thrived in relationships and had a strong desire to be in one. However, she expressed surprise at her current lack of interest, stating, "Who would have thought?"

Beador reflects on love and moving forward

Shannon Beador shared in an interview that she still holds hope for finding love again and remains optimistic about the future of her relationships. Reflecting on her past with John Janssen, whom she split from in November 2022, Beador expressed relief that their relationship ended and indicated she doesn't miss it.

She also expressed frustration, wishing that she and Janssen had separated sooner. Beador mentioned feeling unsettled about the lack of closure regarding Janssen's earlier relationship with Alexis Bellino, who returned as a friend of the housewives for season 18 of RHOC.

Beador claimed that he had called her and said, "Your public persona has destroyed my life as well as the lives of my family members. Additionally, I keep to myself."

He quickly moved on to date Alexis Bellino just six weeks later and began appearing at high-profile events like Oscars parties for red-carpet interviews. Beador went on to say, "That's completely contradictory to what he said, but ... we're done, and that's how it is."

In the season 18 opening episode on July 11, Bellino, 47, spoke about his relationship with Janssen and whether she was anxious about confronting Beador. She reportedly stated during a dinner with co-stars Heather Dubrow and Emily Simpson, "I have no ill will. I'd just like to address the matter directly. I am not going to get involved in [Beador's] drama."

Beador and Alexis Bellino discuss legal and personal issues

Bellino and Beador eventually met in person at a reception held by Dubrow, 55. Beador reportedly began the conversation by saying Bellino was engaged in her ex-husband Jim Bellino's 2018 defamation lawsuit against Beador and Tamra Judge.

Beador expressed her feelings, saying she was upset about Alexis' involvement in the lawsuit, in which her husband sued her for three years while she was a single mother. She stated that she was experiencing emotional and financial difficulties at the time, having lost $300,000 defending herself against false accusations.

According to Beador, Alexis initiated the lawsuit by sending a cease and desist letter, which led her to believe Alexis was involved in the legal proceedings. In response, Alexis reportedly denied any involvement in the lawsuit and shifted the conversation, blaming their problems on her relationship with Janssen rather than the legal matter.

With Shannon as the ex and her as the new, Alexis acknowledged that their situation was uncomfortable and said she knew it was uncomfortable for both of them. She went on to say that none of it was the true problem, rejecting the lawsuit as the primary cause. Shannon was upset that Alexis had a boyfriend, according to Alexis, and she made it clear that Shannon wouldn't prevail over him.

When Beador mentioned the possibility of retrieving the original cease and desist letter to prove Alexis' involvement in the legal matter, Alexis once again accused Beador of lingering on her relationship with Janssen.

