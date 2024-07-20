'Really Traumatic': RHOC Star Shannon Beador Shares Reaction To Bloody Selfie After DUI Arrest

It was a huge accident, and while Shannon Beador could have hurt anyone that night, only she was injured and subsequently arrested for DUI in September 2023. The Real Housewives of Orange County star discussed the crash in Newport Beach and shared how traumatic the experience was.

Beador didn't realize the severity of the accident until she saw a bloody selfie she had taken on her phone. She had even forgotten that she had snapped the photo that night. Seeing the image made her fully grasp the gravity of the situation and how much worse it could have been.

Shannon Beador talks about the photo

In a conversation with PEOPLE, Shannon Beador said, "That was really traumatic for me. As you can see, I was injured pretty badly, and when I looked at it, it almost felt like I was looking at someone who wasn't me. I didn't want to see myself that way, and I didn't want anyone else to see me that way either. I honestly thought I'd never show it to anyone."

But anyway, she went ahead and showed the picture to her co-star Heather Dubrow on this latest season of RHOC. Shannon further declared that she knew this would stir up the internet and that people would see her bloody face whenever they Googled her name. However, she decided to do it not because she wanted sympathy but because she wanted to talk about it. Showing how bad it was could have been the only way to make people understand its value.

Shannon Beador was arrested

After she crashed her car into a planter box in Newport Beach, Beador was arrested as police recorded a .24 blood alcohol level in her system. She was charged with two demeanors and after spending some time in jail, she was released, citing she would later be sentenced to 3 years of probation with 40 hours of community service and a nine-month alcohol program.

Reflecting on the accident now and how it could have gotten much worse if she had hurt somebody other than herself, Shannon Beador told PEOPLE that she deserved it. She said, "Oh, I deserved to get hurt. I made a very stupid choice." RHOC star further added, "I could have killed someone.”

She even talked about how her therapy is helping her move past that guilt and shame. Shannon explained, “You say to yourself, 'I could have killed someone... but I didn't.' So I don't want it to appear that I'm taking any of this lightly, because there's not a day that goes by that I don't think about it. But I didn't hurt someone, and I'm grateful for that."

Shannon then concluded her conversation by saying this incident will be a part of her life but not something that will define it. It will be like the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

Watch The Real Housewives of Orange Country on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET/PT every Thursday.

