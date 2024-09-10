Rich Homie Quan's Family, Mourning His Loss, Declares His Music Will Be 'Cemented As The Soundtrack’ Of Their Lives

Trigger Warning: This article includes details about a person's death

Rich Homie Quan’s family is honoring his memory by acknowledging that the beloved rapper’s music will remain widely recognized. The musician, whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, passed away in Atlanta on September 5 at the age of 34. The cause of death remains under investigation.

In a statement shared with People on Monday, September 9, the hip-hop star’s family expressed that while their brother, father, son, and friend left an “undeniable hole” in their hearts, they realize his legacy will forever be “cemented as the soundtrack” of their lives. "And for this, we are grateful."

The Lamar family also mentioned that details of the Celebration of Life ceremony will be shared soon. The mourning family thanked the artist’s admirers for their kind words and support during this difficult time.

Lamar, known for hits like Type of Way and Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh), leaves behind five children: sons Devin, Royal, Khosen, and Layer, and daughter Alayna. His girlfriend, Amber Williams, was the first to discover his body on their living room couch on the aforementioned date.

According to a 911 call recording made by her and obtained by TMZ, Williams explained that she had left Quan sleeping while she dropped their son at school. Upon her return, she went to wake him but couldn’t feel his pulse. In the emergency call, she also reported that he was foaming at the mouth.

The Fulton County medical examiner confirmed the rapper’s death, stating that they were notified of a death by Grady Memorial Hospital. An autopsy was completed on Friday, and the results are expected soon.

Since his passing, Quan’s father has mourned on social media, asking for prayers for the family. He expressed pride in his late son's talent, saying that Quan didn’t just make songs, but made hits. However, he also appeared understandably devastated, writing on his Instagram stories, “Lord please, please, please help me understand this… let this be a dream.”

“I feel crushed into a million pieces,” he added.

Meanwhile, Williams wrote in a separate Instagram story that the pain of losing Quan is “unbearable.” She asked for respect and privacy for herself and her family, sharing that she is completely heartbroken and that she’ll never be the same.

As news of Quan’s death became public last week, Playboi Carti, Quavo, Jacquees, and Boosie Badazz sent their condolences to his family.

