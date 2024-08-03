Riverdale Star Vanessa Morgan and Boyfriend James Karnik Welcome Their Baby; See Here

Vanessa Morgan's family has expanded with the arrival of her second child, her first with boyfriend James Karnik. The Riverdale star, 32, announced the birth on Thursday, August 1, sharing a TikTok video of Karnik, 33, taking their baby out of the hospital. In the caption, she humorously referred to the moment as the "famous hot dad walk."

"Ok fine, knock me up again," she joked in her caption while resharing the video on Instagram.

Morgan also posted the video on Instagram with a caption hinting at the possibility of having another baby soon. Karnik shared the same video in his IG stories, noting that Morgan had been looking forward to this moment since they first found out they were expecting. He wrote, “Little did y’all know my girl was waiting for this video/moment since we first found out.”

Vanessa Morgan also has a 3-year-old son named River with her ex-spouse, Michael Kopech.

The couple first announced their pregnancy with their second child in an Instagram post from Morgan on July 6, revealing that the baby was due in July.

Morgan and Karnik later shared the baby’s gender in a separate Instagram post on July 7, announcing they were expecting a girl. Morgan expressed her excitement and mentioned that River had been eagerly asking each day if his baby sister would arrive soon.

“My GIRL... can’t believe you’re gonna be here any day now,” the Wild Cards actress wrote in the caption.

“River asks every day if baby sister is coming today! He’s so excited to be your big brother,” she added in the post.

In November 2021, Vanessa Morgan shared with PEOPLE the parenting tips she received from her Riverdale co-star Mark Consuelos and his wife Kelly Ripa.

"I talked to Kelly and Mark after I gave birth to River," Morgan said at the time. "They were excited for me and gave me beautiful baby clothes for River."

She noted that Kelly and Mark remained very supportive after River’s birth, bringing her some adorable baby clothes. Ripa, who had also undergone a C-section, provided Morgan with helpful advice on recovery. Ripa shared that pain from the surgery could persist for up to a year, which was reassuring and informative for Morgan.

"She told me, 'Yeah, up to a year you might still feel pain,' and shared her own experience. It was comforting to talk to someone who has been through it and to get good advice on healing," Morgan recalled.

