Robbie Williams Is Out To Prove Himself In Latest Trailer For Better Man; See Here

Robbie Williams’s biopic is not the usual one you might have seen in many previous works of its kind. There’s a new take, a new taste. Better Man, a highly anticipated semi-biographical film about the legendary British pop singer, has released its latest trailer.

Directed by Michael Gracey, the new footage offers a glimpse of many extraordinary things in the film.

The trailer opens with a massive crowd cheering wildly under a warm red light. As the trailer progresses, the crowd grows larger, and their stomps get heavier as they dance to Robbie Robbie Williams’ loud music. Suddenly, an ape jumps onto the stage, delivering the iconic line, “For the next two hours, your a** is mine!”

Out of nowhere, a familiar voice calls itself “less evolved,” marking the moment when we get the true depiction that the English songwriter aimed to portray in the film.

From what we see in the trailer, the audience will be taken into the childhood of the legendary singer who gave us iconic tracks like Rule the World, Back For Good, Love My Life, and more.

Early on in his childhood, the singer is subjected to a harsh reality check: “You can't learn it. You’re either born with it, or you’re a nobody.”

Soon, the journey begins as the young boy joins a band. The fanfare, the stardom, the fun, and the excitement of his supportive mother follow!

But with everything comes a touch of self-doubt, as the Collision of Worlds singer wonders if he truly looks like a pop star. However, his mother remains a steadfast source of support, just as she has been throughout his entire musical journey.

As it has been the aim of his life, Robbie Williams’ character, portrayed by the ape, is gearing up in the trailer to prove to everyone that he can make it on his own.

As time progresses, the songs become more intense, reflecting the cost that the one who wrote them has paid.

The film, a musical drama, stars Jonno Davies, along with Kate Mulvany, Damon Herriman, and other talented actors.

Michael Gracey has also co-written and co-produced Better Man.

Better Man will be released on January 17, 2025.

