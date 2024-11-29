Royal Expert Slams 'Despised Outcast' Prince Harry's Accusations Against Queen Camilla, Denies Claims That She Leaked Negative Stories

Prince Harry has received severe backlash from royal expert A.N. Wilson over allegations leveled against his stepmother, Queen Camilla, in the Channel 4 documentary titled Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?

Harry had claimed his stepmother had leaked vile stories about him but Wilson defended the queen consort. He described the allegations that Camilla had been leaking stories damaging to Harry and Meghan Markle as rubbish. According to The Mail, Wilson said that no evidence supports Harry's claims, especially about a leak involving an argument between Meghan and Kate Middleton.

He said, "The Royal Households are full of people, including large numbers of staff, and the institution of royal courts is leaky. No one has ever presented a shred of evidence that, after Kate and Meghan had a row, Camilla's side immediately leaked the story. Frankly, it's impossible to imagine such a turn of events."

Wilson hailed Camilla as the "best thing to happen to the Royal Family since the Queen Mother," calling her a stabilizing force who transformed public perception of her—from being the "most hated woman" in Britain during King Charles and Princess Diana's infamous break-up to a respected figure today.

He said, "Especially during the King's illness and cancer treatment, during which she wore herself out performing public duties, Camilla is the best thing that has happened to the Royal Family since the Queen Mother." He added more praise, saying that Camilla worked wonders for public perception and helped the monarchy regain its credibility.

The expert also defended Camilla's character, highlighting her dedication to public service and her role in rebuilding King Charles's confidence. He said, "Twenty-five years have passed since then, and even the most fervent Diana fans can now see that she has helped rebuild not only Charles's self-confidence but also the plausibility of the monarchy."

In contrast, Wilson branded Prince Harry as an outcast within the Royal Family. He chided, "It is Harry, not her, who today is the despised outcast," and claimed that his continued allegations against Queen Camilla have further distanced him from the Royal Family.

