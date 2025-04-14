Alec Baldwin Reveals Secret Diet Behind Shedding 25 Pounds for Blue Jasmine: ‘No Pasta, No Sugar…’

Alec Baldwin pulled back the curtain on the drastic weight loss transformation he underwent for his 2013 film, Blue Jasmine. On the latest episode of The Baldwins, which aired on April 13, the actor, 67, shared that his secret to shedding 25 pounds was simple but not easy. He had to cut out pasta, potatoes, candies, and sugar from his diet to look fit on the screen.

Advertisement

"I didn't have no pasta, no potatoes, no candy, no sugar, and I lost probably 25 pounds," he recalled. "You see me in the movie, and I look trim, comparatively speaking, but I did have the barbecue sauce in my hair."

During the episode, Baldwin was seen doing yoga at his home with his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who revealed that exercise is just not the actor's thing. She shared that while the actor has taken up a couple of yoga classes and some fitness sessions with her in the last 13 years, he doesn’t follow a strict exercise routine.

While helping the actor stretch, his wife told him that he "holds trauma" in his shoulders. In response, he reflected on how the past year deeply impacted both his mental and physical health, referencing the charges he faced in connection with the October 2021 accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set. Those charges were ultimately dropped by a judge during a July 2024 criminal trial.

Advertisement

"It really, really negatively affected my health, and I wasn't like that," he explained, adding that he experienced pain in different parts of his body and noticed a significant drop in his energy levels, which was a stark contrast to how he used to feel.

Baldwin further stated that he maintained a healthy lifestyle until he was 40, but then he got busy with work and family. He admitted that being married to someone as physically fit as Hilaria felt "bizarre", especially as he’s begun to notice a decline in his own strength and coordination. The actor added that his main goal now is to prioritize his health.

ALSO READ: Pedro Pascal Admits Turning into Reed Richards For MCU's Fantastic Four Was 'Intimidating' And Reveals Why