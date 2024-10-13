Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Enjoy Double Date Night In NYC; All We Know About The Outing

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce used the NFL’s bye week to go on a double date with their besties Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC. On Friday night, they went to The Corner Store, a classic American dining venue situated in Soho.

Swift was spotted with Kelce who she has been dating since the summer last year. She grabbed hold of his arm as they all made their way towards the venue. The Karma hitmaker dressed quite fashionably in a Gucci corset, a black leather skirt, a camel long coat, and black boots. She finished off the look with a black saddle Dior bag and her signature bright red lips with half-high hair, while the rest of her hair remained loose. Kelce wore black slacks with a Jacquemus bowling shirt and white trainers.

Blake Lively flaunted her figure and beauty in a beautiful dark berry dress while her husband Ryan Reynolds looked smart casual as they followed the singer, hand-in-hand, toward the restaurant.

On Wednesday's New Heights podcast episode, Travis did not seem surprised when he was asked how he would be spending the bye week. He quickly dropped a hint that there may be some quality time to be spent with Swift and he did not wish to elaborate further.

The double date occurred shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs secured a victory against the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor and Blake have been inseparable since 2015 when Lively jokingly posted a reference to the music video of Taylor's Bad Blood. This, however, was regarded as a diss towards the singer, and so, she was quick to insist on how she couldn’t have dissed Swift and soon found herself in Australia bonding with Swift.

Advertisement

Since then, they have supported one another during major occasions and incorporated their families. James, the daughter of Lively and Reynolds, was featured in a voice role in Swift's song Gorgeous. And all of their kids – James, Inez, and Betty – are listed on their aunty’s album named Folklore.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce will get busy with the Chiefs' next game on October 20 against the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl LVIII rematch and Taylor Swift will resume her Eras Tour on October 18 in Miami.

ALSO READ: 9 Business Lessons To Learn From Taylor Swift As An Entrepreneur