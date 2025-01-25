Ryan Reynolds Hails Hugh Jackman as "The Best Human" in Surprise Appearance at Radio City Concert

Hugh Jackman kicked off his highly anticipated concert series From New York, With Love at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, January 24. The night was filled with memorable performances, emotional moments, and a surprise appearance by Ryan Reynolds, who delivered a humorous and touching tribute to his close friend.

Titled From New York, With Love, Jackman’s show featured iconic songs from his celebrated career in theater and film, including Les Misérables, The Greatest Showman, and The Boy from Oz. Standing on the historic stage of Radio City Music Hall, Jackman expressed gratitude to the audience for being part of his dream come true.

A surprise appearance from Ryan Reynolds brought the crowd to its feet. Initially joking about Jackman’s show being a comedic version of Les Misérables, Reynolds shifted gears to deliver a heartfelt speech. Reflecting on their friendship that began on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Reynolds praised Jackman’s kindness, professionalism, and ability to make everyone feel valued. “He is genuinely the best human being I know,” Reynolds declared, quipping, “And I have four children!”

Jackman’s performance included standout moments like his renditions of "Stars" from Les Misérables and hits from The Greatest Showman. He also paid tribute to his roots, humorously reimagining John Denver’s "Thank God I’m a Country Boy" as "Thank God I’m an Ozzy Boy." Other highlights included a Neil Diamond medley in honor of the singer’s birthday and a tender cover of "You Will Be Found" from Dear Evan Hansen.

Originally announced as a 12-performance run, the overwhelming demand for tickets extended the series to 24 performances across eight weekends in 2025. Fans were treated to a nearly two-hour setlist showcasing Jackman’s incredible versatility and charm.

Jackman’s career began on stage in Australia, with his breakout role as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast in 1996. His performance as Curly in Oklahoma! in London’s West End in 1998 earned him widespread recognition. Jackman’s Broadway debut came in 2003 with The Boy from Oz, where his portrayal of Peter Allen won him a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical. This concert series marks his return to live performance following a successful run in The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman’s From New York, With Love is a testament to his enduring talent and love for the stage. With memorable performances and heartfelt connections, including his special moment with Ryan Reynolds, Jackman has once again reminded audiences why he’s one of the most beloved performers in entertainment. Fans can look forward to more unforgettable nights as the concert series continues throughout the year.

