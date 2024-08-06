Will There Be A Blade Movie Starring Wesley Snipes? Viral Poster Debunked

A new Blade movie poster was shared on a Facebook page called YODA BBY ABY on July 14, 2024. The poster had Wesley Snipes in it and implied that he would return to the role of Blade. The film is scheduled for release in July 2025, according to the caption. It said: “BLADE RETURNS!!! WESLEY SNIPES!!! Marvel Studios presents Blade, starring Wesley Snipes as the iconic vampire hunter in a thrilling new chapter.”

The post also mentions that Blade has a new enemy threatening the balance between human beings and supernatural powers several decades after his first trilogy. The piece is expected to be shown at movies this July 2025.

However, there was yet to be an official confirmation from Marvel despite excited fans. In announcing Mahershala Ali as Blade during San Diego’s Comic-Con in 2019, Marvel revealed that fact-checking site Snopes clarified that this poster was fake and there was no movie with Wesley Snipes as its star.

Having appeared in three Blade films including Blade: Trinity released in 2004, Mr. Snipers will not be part of what follows next for the franchise. Originally Bassam Tariq had been set to direct the new installment but in June 2024 he was replaced by Yann Demange who also left later on. Mahershala Ali was announced by Marvel as Blade in phase four in 2019 but faced many delays and changes.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published in July last year, Snipes said, “Over the years, we've had very interesting conversations, some of them very substantive and some of them not. So I kind of resided that I was moving on from them, which is okay. I did three of them, and I thought they turned out pretty good. Not so bad... So we move on to other things, and bigger and better things, as well.”

The new Blade movie was scheduled for production in November 2022 with a release date in November 2023. However, it has been pushed back by Disney to November 2025 due to several changes. According to Vulture, this film is now part of Marvel’s Phase Six.

Although Mr. Snipes did not take part in the new Blade project, he had a cameo role as Blade in Deadpool & Wolverine. “I did not think it was possible. I didn't think we would be able to pull it off. I didn't think that Marvel was into it, Disney was into it — also because they had Mahershala cast for the next upcoming version of it,” Snipes told Entertainment Weekly.

The Blade franchise faced script changes and lacked creative direction according to Variety reported in November 2023. This report also suggested that Mahershala Ali might just be one out of four leads while having all females starring him.

As fans anticipate Wesley Snipes' return as Blade, the official plans for the future movies involve Mahershala Ali and major alterations to the original storyline.

