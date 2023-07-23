Bride-to-be Joey King shares photos as she enjoys 'Bachelorette' in Napa Valley

Joey King is one step closer to getting married! The 23-year-old Bullet Train actress attended her "bachelorette" party at a vineyard in Napa Valley, California, while wearing a white veil and a stylish halter neck dress. She later posted several pictures from the enjoyable (and intoxicating!) event on Instagram.

Joey King, who got engaged to Steven Piet in February 2022, appeared in the first image partying hard in a wine cellar while holding a glass and raising her arms. The to-be bride captioned the humorous picture, "OHHHHHHHH SH*******.”

Joey King shares pictures from her ‘Bachelorette’ celebration

Joey King stood admirably in the chic creamy-yellow dress for the second photo in the carousel while still donning her veil. A third image of Joey King standing on an elevated platform inside the Cakebread Cellar Winery revealed she took her wine-tasting responsibilities very seriously.

But the event wasn't just about sipping wine and posing; in the final image, the actress was holding up an interesting looking cookie that was shaped like a pair of bathing trunks and had male genitalia design iced on it! Actress Hunter King, 29, King's sister, uploaded a photo of the actress on her Instagram Story, saying "Bride to be" over the image and adding a diamond ring emoji.

In addition to the tote from Cakebread Cellars, Hunter also posted another picture of the cookies that the attendees had loved, along with a comment that suggested she had played a major role in event planning. She captioned the witty baked delicacies, "@frostyzbakerybyjaeden brought my cookie dreams to life for @joeyking's bachelorette."

Taylor Lautner, a fellow actor, expressed his happiness by leaving two comments on King's Instagram picture. A few hours later, he added another comment, "JOEY," after his initial "Ahhhhhh" message.

Joey King’s and Steven Piet proposal

The Act, a 2019 Hulu drama that earned the actress her first Emmy Award and Golden Globe nominations, is how she first met her fiancé, Steven Piet, 32. After dating Steven Piet for three years, Joey King announced their engagement in March 2022 by posting pictures of the proposal on Instagram. Piet served as a producer and director for King's 2019 Hulu limited series The Act, in which she portrayed the real-life Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

The caption on King's photo said, "I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it could take the air out of your lungs, overwhelming every part of you, and you couldn't help but feel your eyes well up from the undeniable joy." She added, "I had no idea that someone else could make you feel at home with their presence and heart. Love is so undeniably lovely; I had no idea it could be. I was unaware before you.”

She added, "The day you proposed to me and made me the luckiest woman alive was 2/2/22." She continued, “I love you more than a caption on Instagram could ever express. It would be a real dream to hang out with you forever, so let's do it.”