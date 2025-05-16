Angelina Jolie, Pedro Pascal, Emma Stone and More Celebs Attend Eddington Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2025

At the 78th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16 in France, the cast and crew of Eddington arrived red-carpet ready for the film's premiere. Luke Grimes, Micheal Ward, Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Ari Aster, Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, and Clifton Collins struck poses together at the prestigious film festival as they made their way inside.

Adhering to the festival’s new “no nudity or voluminous dresses” rule, Stone stood out in a white gown with a dramatic circular neckline. For her makeup, she opted for a soft glam look and accessorised with diamond earrings.

Pascal wore a sharp black suit with a black shirt and a black tie, while Butler, Phoenix, and Aster wore similar tuxedos with black bows.

Jolie, the Godmother of the Trophée Chopard, channeled a fairy in an off-shoulder pastel pink gown from Brunello Cucinelli’s Fall 2025 collection. She left her hair open and opted for a side parting. Her makeup was subtle and dewy, which perfectly complemented her gorgeous dress.

Check out the photos below!

Western thriller and black comedy film Eddington, directed and written by Ari Aster, will arrive in theaters on July 18. The film revolves around the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests that followed during the lockdown, as per the trailer.

Phoenix plays the sheriff of Eddington while Pascal plays Mayor Ted Garcia. Stone will be seen as Joe's wife, Louise Cross, and Butler as Vernon Jefferson Peak. The movie was shot from March through May 2024 in Albuquerque and Truth or Consequences, New Mexico.

Aster has directed four films to date. His first film, Hereditary, was released in 2018 and featured Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne. The film did well at the box office and gained critical acclaim.

In 2019, he released Midsommar, which starred Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor. In 2023, he collaborated with Joaquin Phoenix for the American surrealist tragicomedy Beau is Afraid.

