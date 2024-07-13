Scarlett Johansson Reveals Her Daughter Is 'Scared' To Watch Avengers Movie: 'She Likes That I Play Black Widow...'

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed that her daughter Rose Dorothy is 'too scared' to watch the Avengers movie. Johansson, who has appeared in several Avengers films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shared that while her daughter is afraid to watch these movies, she likes that she plays the iconic Black Widow character. Read on further to know more details!

Scarlett Johansson reveals why her daughter is 'scared' to watch Avengers movie

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Scarlett Johansson opened up about her latest rom-com film, Fly Me to the Moon, in which she teamed up with Channing Tatum. During her candid conversation with the outlet, Johansson also shared how her 9-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, whom she shared with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac, "likes" that she plays the character of Black Widow in Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

However, the actress mentioned that while she does admire her role, she's "too scared to watch an Avengers movie." Johansson then revealed why her daughter doesn't watch those films, saying, "She's just like, 'It's violent.' I'm like, 'Oh God."'

The actress shared that Rose is "very excited" to watch her latest film, Fly Me to the Moon, noting that she's excited about the "hair and makeup mostly."

Scarlett Johansson opened up about her husband Colin Jost's cameo in Fly Me to the Moon

Scarlett Johansson further shared her thoughts about her husband Colin Jost's appearance in her latest movie. The actress told the outlet that director Greg Berlanti "personally" asked her if Jost would be interested in doing the part.

Johansson said that her husband and Berlanti have a "great rapport, and they're both comedy writers," noting that they have a "little bit of a similar personality." The Lucy movie actress said the director was excited to have the SNL star "come and do a cameo" in Fly Me to the Moon.

In Greg Berlanti's film, Scarlett Johansson plays the role of Kelly Jones, a marketing expert hired to boost NASA's public image, who inadvertently complicates things for launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum).