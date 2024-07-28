SDCC 2024: Key Highlights Of Star Trek Panel; From Lower Deck Final Season To Starfleet Academy Cast Announcement

Star Trek made its appearance at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024 with quite a big panel, announcing some major deets concerning the franchise’s future projects. The makers announced multiple major updates concerning its several projects including, Star Trek: Section 31, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Makers released the teaser trailer of Star Trek: Section 31

Utilizing the limelight of SDCC 2024, makers released the teaser trailer of Star Trek: Section 31, featuring the Oscar-winning actress, Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. Yeoh first portrayed the character of Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery's first season. The movie will follow her decision to join Starfleet called Section 31 to protect the United Federation of Planets as she is forced to confront her past sins.

Apart from Yeoh, the film will also feature Omari Hardwick (Power), Kacey Rohl (Hannibal), Emmy-winner Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso), Sven Ruygrok (One Piece), Robert Kazinsky (Pacific Rim), Humberly Gonzalez (Ginny & Georgia) and James Hiroyuki Liao (Barry).

A new Star Trek live-action comedy is finally confirmed

As per IGN, Star Trek's first-ever live-action comedy has also been confirmed by the makers. The show is in development by Justin Semien and Tawny Newsome. The official description of the show reads as follows, “Federation outsiders serving a gleaming resort planet find out their day-to-day exploits are being broadcast to the entire quadrant."

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy adds new names to its cast list

Makers of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy amazed fans by adding some old faces to show. Tig Notaro, Oded Fehr, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo will join the upcoming season 1 of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Tig Notaro (Star Trek: Discovery) and Robert Picardo (Star Trek: Voyager) will reprise their roles of Jett Reno and The Doctor respectively. Whereas Oded Fehr (Star Trek: Discovery) and Mary Wiseman (Star Trek: Discovery) will make guest appearances on the show.

The new show will follow the journey of young cadets who aspire to become Starfleet officers. Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, George Hawkins, Karim Diané and Zoë Steiner will play the role of cadets. Whereas Paul Giamatti will portray the role of the main villain.

The official description of the show reads as follows, “The series will introduce viewers to this young group of cadets as they come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they will discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 extended clip released

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds surely impressed its viewers, hooking them for the show’s season, which will be released in 2025. However, Paramount+ has now pleased fans by releasing an extended clip of a scene from a new episode.

In the released clip Captain Pike, Christine Chapel, La'an Noonien-Singh, Nyota Uhura, and Pelia are offered a Kerkhovian Serum to turn into Vulcans for a mission. Surprisingly the serum didn’t work on Pelia, turning the other four into Vulcans. The team completed the mission but failed to turn them back, realizing that the serum is not working on them.

Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season trailer released

Star Trek: Lower Decks is going to conclude after the airing of its upcoming season which serves as the last season for the show. Paramount+ released a new trailer for the animated series as the officials announced the release date of the new season.

The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks will be released on October 24, 2024. The first two episodes of the show will be released on the same premiere date. Following this, the show will drop its new episode every week until its finale episode which is scheduled to be released on December 19, 2024.

Well, it seems like Star Trek surely did stir up its fan base through multiple major announcements on SDCC 2024. With multiple projects on their way, fans can’t wait to watch what holds for the future of the Star Trek franchise.

