SDCC 2024: Superman & Lois Showrunners Tease Tom Cavanagh's Major Role in Final Season

CW’s series Superman & Lois is preparing for its grand finale this fall. For three seasons, fans have watched Clark Kent and Lois Lane balance their heroic duties. They’ve raised their teenage sons, Jordan and Jon Kent. This beloved show has brought iconic comic book characters to life.

The upcoming season will be a shorter one, with just 10 episodes. During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the show’s creators and stars shared some thrilling news. One of the biggest reveals was about Tom Cavanagh’s mysterious role in the final season.

Tom Cavanagh’s mystery role

One of the biggest surprises revealed at SDCC 2024 was the inclusion of The Flash's Tom Cavanagh in Superman & Lois. Initially, reports were suggesting that he would appear in the series finale. But the cast and crew have clarified that this is not the case. Elizabeth Tulloch said, “There’s a different surprise guest cameo” in the season finale.

Showrunners Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing clarified that Cavanagh’s role is more substantial. He will appear throughout the season. This last season will be emotional and full of action, giving a fitting goodbye to the beloved characters.

Season 4 trailer and teases

The Season 4 trailer for Superman & Lois, released at Comic-Con, teases a dramatic and emotional story. The Kents are coping with Clark's loss, and Jordan feels ready to take his father's place. The trailer also shows glimpses of Doomsday, who returns after last season’s battle.

Helbing shared that apart from Cavanagh’s cameo there are other cameos too. “There are a lot of cameos, more than any other season I would say, this year. But that came out because it's a character in the comics and I mean it's like somebody met Tom Cavanagh, went back in time, created this character, and then was like, 'Hey, you guys should cast this guy.' You know, like that. It was the easiest casting of all time,” he added.

Behind the scenes at Comic-Con

The show’s stars, Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch attended Comic-Con to discuss the upcoming season. The executive producers Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing were also present at the event. They shared their favorite moments on set. They also reflected on the journey of bringing these iconic characters to life.

Fans can expect the new season to loosely adapt The Death of Superman storyline from the comics. It will feature a fierce battle between Superman and Doomsday. The trailer hints at the fate of characters like Sam Lane and the challenges the Kent family faces without Superman. The shortened season also means many regular cast members will have reduced roles.

Season premiere details

Superman & Lois will return with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, October 17th. After the premiere, the show will air weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm. ET. The teaser art and trailers show heartbreaking moments, including Sam Lane's tragic end.

Lex Luthor, one of Superman’s biggest enemies, has been released from prison. His release means Smallville will face more chaos, though the show's creators are keeping the details secret. Fans can expect Lex to play a big role in the season's events, adding to the suspense and making the storyline even more thrilling.

