Superman & Lois Season 4 TEASER Offers Glimpse Into CW Show's Finale Post Clark Kent's Death; Watch

It appears that the upcoming season of DC’s Superman &Lois will be a lot more chilling as the teaser of the same was released recently on YouTube. In season 4, it seems that the creators will show the world post the death of Clark Kent. Read ahead and check out the teaser.

Details about Superman & Lois’s season 4 teaser

The teaser for the CW show’s season 4 was released on July 19 which apparently shows the world post the death of Superman. The teaser successfully showcased great visuals as usual which will surely give the audience a realistic experience of the world that the show creators are trying to showcase. The full trailer will be dropped by for this highly anticipated series on July 27.

In the teaser, Michael Cudlitz, who plays Lex Luthor says, “Superman is dead,”, further adding, “Can we please just enjoy the moment.”

Many are wondering if this season will portray the storyline of the Comic, The Death Of Superman. As per ScreenRant, the series’s actress Bitsie Tulloch shared that the upcoming season’s, episode 1 is an adaption of the famous comic book arc. She called it a “bold decision.”

However, the trailer for season 4 is still yet to be released. It will hopefully shed light on the unanswered questions that the fans may have.

Brad Schwartz shares that the season 4’s episodes are “Awesome”

As per the Comic Book website, in a recent interview, the CW’s president of Entertainment, Brad Schwartz revealed that he has watched nine of the ten episodes and they are “fu**** awesome.”

He added that it is a weekly television event. Greg Berlanti and the producers have created ten “bangers.” Brad expressed that he cried two times watching the first nine episodes and he had not gotten to the finale at that time.

He referred to the season as “Emmy-worthy”. Brad shared that if one has not viewed the previous seasons, and watches directly the finale, they would still be invested emotionally in what is happening.

This will be the series' final season, which will contain 10 episodes. It is slated to air on October 17, 2024 (Thursday), with a 2-hour premiere at 8 pm ET.

