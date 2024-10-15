Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Attorneys Slam New Lawsuits From Tony Buzbee, Calling Them 'Attempts To Garner Publicity’

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to rape and violence

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal team has fired back at Tony Buzbee, the Houston attorney who filed six new lawsuits against the music mogul on Monday, October 14. Speaking to TMZ, Combs’ attorneys dismissed Buzbee's action as a publicity stunt, referring to him as an attention seeker.

The Bad Boy Records founder’s attorneys told the outlet: “The press conference and 1-800 number that preceded today’s barrage of filings were clear attempts to garner publicity.” The 1-800 number, for those who may not know, is the number issued by Buzbee for accusers to call if they wish to speak out against Diddy. The lawyer claims to be representing 120 accusers at this point, all of whom allege they were victimized by the now-incarcerated rapper.

Diddy’s legal team told TMZ on Monday, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone, adult or minor, man or woman.”

The reports on the six new lawsuits against Diddy surfaced on the internet on Monday. Buzbee filed the complaints on behalf of two women and four men, including a teen, in the Southern District of New York.

According to the outlet’s report, the six identified plaintiffs, referred to as Jane and John Does, allege they were either sexually abused, sexually assaulted, or raped by Combs in incidents spanning from 1995 to 2021.

In one of the lawsuits, per NBC, an unidentified woman alleges that she and one of her friends were invited to a Manhattan hotel room by Combs, where they were forced to drink alcohol and take drugs. The woman accuses the rapper and record producer of threatening to “have them both killed” before he raped her, the complaint notes. This incident allegedly took place in 2004, when the plaintiff was 19 years old.

Another complaint by a second woman, reported by NBC and reviewed by People, alleges that Diddy raped her in 1995 at a party celebrating the release of Biggie Smalls’ music video One More Chance in New York City. The event was “packed with high-profile guests” when Diddy approached the plaintiff while she danced with her friends and asked to speak to her privately, the complaint noted.

Alone in the bathroom, Combs allegedly began kissing her aggressively, and when she asked him to slow down, he reportedly struck her head against the wall, causing her to fall to the ground. According to the complaint, Combs raped her while she lay on the floor.

Following the incident, per the complaint reviewed by the outlets mentioned above, Combs adjusted his clothing nonchalantly and threatened the plaintiff, saying, “You better not tell anyone about this, or you will disappear.”

In another complaint, a man alleges that Combs sexually assaulted him in 1998 when he was 16 years old at one of his white parties, promising him a break in the show business in return.

The newest complaints against Combs come after he was indicted on federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution on September 16. He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him but was denied bail twice. He remains incarcerated in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center as of the writing of this article.

Combs’ arrest came after his homes in Miami and Beverly Hills were raided by federal agents in March.

His legal woes officially began in November 2023, after his ex-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, also known as Cassie, filed a suit against him, accusing him of rape and more. A day after her filing, though, Cassie withdrew her complaint after reaching an out-of-court settlement with Combs.

Combs is scheduled to stand trial for the aforementioned federal charges on May 5, 2025. Upon conviction, he faces life in prison or at least 15 years behind bars.

If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

