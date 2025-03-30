Sean Diddy Combs’ ex Cassie Ventura Flaunts Baby Bump in First Outing Since Their Legal Drama

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura stepped out for the first time since filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against her ex Sean Diddy Combs. The singer, who is pregnant with her third child, attended the premiere of MobLand at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London.

On Thursday, March 27, Ventura stepped out with her husband Alex Fine in a glamorous look. She flaunted her baby bump in a black bodysuit paired with baggy jeans. The couple who have been married since 2019, twinned in matching leather jackets to complete their ensemble.

The Long Way to Go singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures from the event. “Date night at the @mobland_pplus UK Premiere,” she captioned the post. Ventura also added a nod to her husband writing, “I love you @alexfine44.”

The post featured a video of the duo in a hallway, posing for the camera. In another clip, the model captured her husband on the red carpet while he gave interviews. It was followed by several snaps of the duo from the red carpet and the hallway.

In another clip, Ventura gave a glimpse into her glam for the night. She opted for a glossy lip, subtle make-up, and a lot of blush to seal the look.

Ventura accused the disgraced rapper of sexual assault and abuse. Her claim was vindicated when a disturbing surveillance video of Diddy dragging and assaulting her through a hotel hallway was released in 2016.

The rapper issued a pubic apology at the time, claiming that he hit rock bottom and has no excuses for what he did. “I was f—ked up,” he said in the apology video posted on his social media.

However, a few months later, he was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution after months of investigation. At the time, raids were conducted in Miami and Los Angeles.

Diddy is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn, NY, awaiting his federal trial.