Sebastian Stan Reveals He'd Like To Play THIS Major Role In DC Universe: 'Never Say Never'

Sebastian Stan is ready for another action-packed film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts. However, he also has other big plans. The actor, who has always impressed us with his performance as Bucky Barnes in several Marvel Studios films, recently expressed interest in playing one of the most intelligent and insane villains from the DC universe.

While talking to Josh Horowitz, Stan shared his views about playing the Riddler, standing opposite the Dark Knight of Gotham.

When Stan was asked by Horowitz if he would like to join the superhero franchise, now being freshly built up by James Gunn as Batman, the Tom & Pammy actor replied that he wasn’t sure about playing a huge role such as the stated character.

However, when Horowitz mentioned that he has the chin and few other looks to portray Batman, Sebastian Stan stated, “I mean… Never say never. I… I don’t know… there’s so many… yeah, there’s so many characters… I.. I, uh… I told you I always had a soft spot for that Riddler.”

Meanwhile, the Romanian-American actor also added that Paul Dano had depicted a perfect Riddler in Matt Reeves’ Batman.

Sebastian Stan will be next seen in The Apprentice, playing a young and growing Donald Trump. The movie had already made headlines and received praise when it was shown at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement

Ali Abbasi’s this grand entry stars Jeremy Strong depicting the character of the former US President’s lawyer Roy Cohn, alongside Stan. The entry was even screened at the Telluride’s Galaxy Theater on August 31.

The Apprentice was later released in theaters on October 17, 2024.

Stan was first introduced as Bucky Barnes in the MCU in the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. Soon as the audience saw him in the second entry of the man out of time's film, Stan put a great impression on everyone watching him on screen.

The character of Bucky Barnes has one of the most intriguing storylines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On the other hand, Paul Dano was astounding in the 2022 superhero flick.

As he played The Ridller, the Little Miss Sunshine actor tested everyone watching him on screen, along with the star he was seen opposite, Robert Pattinson, with his most intelligent plot twists.

Advertisement

Thunderbolts stars Stan, along with Florence Pugh, Geraldine Vishwanathan, Lewis Pullman, David Harbour, Wyatt Rusell, and more.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Trailer Breakdown: All Details You May Have Missed Including An Easter Egg From Marvel Comics