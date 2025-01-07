Selena Gomez Reveals Which Cast Between Emilia Perez & Only Murders She Chooses to Sit With During Award Ceremonies Amid Dual Nominations

It was a big night for Selena Gomez at this year’s Golden Globes with her double nomination! The singer-actress was nominated in two major categories — Best Supporting Actress and Best Actress — for her film Emilia Pérez and the TV show Only Murders in the Building, respectively.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, when the host inquired which cast table she chose to sit with at the awards ceremony, Gomez said she was juggling between both.

“Which cast did you sit with because they are different tables and you kinda have to pick?” Kimmel asked.

“No,” the Calm Down singer replied. She explained that she went to both tables and there is “photographic evidence” of that.

“Everybody was normal. I loved being with my Only Murders cast and then celebrating Emilia,” she added.

Gomez recently got engaged to her music producer boyfriend Benny Blanco and flaunted her huge diamond ring at the awards ceremony.

The ring went perfectly with her custom Prada column gown in sky-blue silk fabric with apron skirt detailing. She went for old Hollywood glam with a short hairdo and a chunky diamond necklace from Tiffany & Co.

Although Gomez didn’t win in either of the categories, she was ecstatic when her Emilia Pérez co-star Zoe Saldana won the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture. Hacks star Jean Smart took home the trophy in the other category.