Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, How To Watch, What To Expect And More

Netflix's popular real estate show Selling Sunset is back with its 8th season. The agents of the hit show are geared up to sell more luxurious properties in the new season. With its iconic cast and themes the upcoming season promises even more drama, competition and glamour.

Netflix recently released the trailer for the 8th season of the show confirming that it is all set to premiere on September 6, 2024, and will consist of 11 episodes.

ALSO READ: How To Watch All Alien Movies In Chronological Order? Check Out Watch Guide HERE

With the luxury real estate market suffering from a crisis, the Oppenheim Group is even more determined to sell the properties this season. The agents have to face intense pressure and engage in fierce competition in order to outsell others and stay at the top of the game. The new season also promises to dive deeper into the personal lives of the agents as they navigate the real estate market.

As per Netflix, “The agents have to weather both professional and personal challenges as office gossip runs rampant, marriages hang in the balance, and new agents snap at their stiletto. When Season 8 arrives this fall, Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Chelsea, and the rest of the O Group agents have to list like their livelihoods depend on it — and look good doing it.”

The viewers will get to see Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chelsea Lazkani return to the market this season. Moreover, a certain new agent, Alanna Whittaker Gold, is also ready to set foot in the competitive world of Selling Sunset this season, bringing a fresh addition (and some fresh drama) to the show. Alanna confirmed her appearance with an Instagram post. The Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, will also appear on the show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Continue To Shine': Kimora Lee Simmons Shares Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Aoki Lee Simmons On 22nd Birthday

The trailer seems to have already spice things up as we see Nicole Young saying, “I heard information that could really affect families, marriages.” A lot of the drama seems to be circling around Chelsea and Jeff Lakzani's recently filed divorce. Chelsea was seen saying, “I don't want to do this, I can't do this”. The camera then cuts to Bre saying “They say don’t shoot the messenger… she’s definitely going to shoot me”, hinting at her involvement in the couple's divorce.

We also see Bre shedding some tears as she considers quitting the Oppenheim Group. Jason Oppenheim and his ex, Mary Fitzgerald engage in an emotional conversation regarding their dog who is going to pass away soon.

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift Hint At Reputation TV At The End Of Eras Tour Show At Wembley Stadium? Here's What Fans Believe

A Quick recap of season 7

In the previous season viewers witnessed a plethora of intense and dramatic scenes, featuring shocking disclosures, heated confrontations, and conflicts within the agents. A standout moment was when rumours spread about Bre having a romantic relationship with Michael B. Jordan.

Advertisement

There was also the dramatic fight between Chrishell Stause and Amanza Smith which affected Smith emotionally a lot. Although they held out the olive branch at last, the conflict definitely goes down as one of the most intense ones in the show.

With the amount of drama already unfolding in the trailer, it will be interesting to see how the agents will handle their personal and professional lives, all while partaking in a cut-throat competition of selling luxury real estates in a market which already seems to be in a crisis. Stream Selling Sunset season 8, exclusively on Netflix from September 6, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Baby Girl Coming In...': The Bachelor Star Ben Higgins Set To Welcome First Child With Wife Jessica Clarke