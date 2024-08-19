How To Watch All Alien Movies In Chronological Order? Check Out Watch Guide HERE

The Alien franchise has been loved by science fiction and horror enthusiasts since it began in 1979. With the recent release of Alien: Romulus in theaters, fans are eager to revisit the iconic xenomorphs and dive into the universe once more. But how should you watch these space thrillers? Fear not. There’s a guide that offers chronological viewing timelines in two ways- through release dates or the in-universe timelines.

Release Date Order

For first-time viewers or those who want to experience the franchise as it unfolded, the release date order is the way to go. Buckle up for a thrilling ride through space and terror:

1. Alien (1979): Directed by Ridley Scott, this atmospheric masterpiece introduces us to the crew of the Nostromo spacecraft. When they encounter a mysterious distress signal, they unwittingly stumble upon a deadly life form of unknown origin.

2. Aliens (1986): Set 57 years after the first film, Ellen Ripley faces off against the Alien Queen on the terraforming planet LV-426. Action-packed and intense, this sequel expands the universe and amps up the stakes.

3. Alien 3 (1992): Ripley crash-lands on a space prison, Fiorina 161, where the alien menace continues. The battle for survival unfolds as the deadly creature hunts down prisoners.

4. Alien Resurrection (1997): Two centuries after Ripley's demise, a human-alien hybrid clone emerges. Chaos ensues as space pirates fight off invading aliens, including a Queen embryo.

5. AVP: Alien vs. Predator (2004): Set in 2004, this crossover film pits humans against Predators (aka the Yautja). Cults worshiping the Predators sacrifice themselves to Xenomorph Queens, leading to a deadly battle for the ultimate prey.

6. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007): Continuing the modern timeline, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem picks up right after AVP. The Predalien wreaks havoc in a Colorado town, and a veteran Predator steps in to clean up the mess.

7. Prometheus (2012): Oscar-winning director Ridley Scott returns with the star-studded prequel, Prometheus. In the late 21st Century, a cosmic trip leads the crew of the Prometheus to the beings who created humankind. Unfortunately, they also stumble upon the creators' bio-weapon- the Xenomorph.

8. Alien: Covenant (2017): This picks up where Prometheus left off. The colony ship Covenant stumbles upon David, the lone survivor from the Prometheus mission. Initially, they mistake an uncharted realm for paradise, but it quickly turns hostile as an alien menace prepares to strike.

9. Alien: Romulus (2024): Now, let's talk about Alien: Romulus. Directed by Fede Álvarez, this standalone film recaptures the gritty sci-fi vibes. With Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Isabela Merced, it's a thrilling encounter with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

In-Universe Order

But wait, there's more! If you're a die-hard fan who craves deeper lore, consider watching the films in in-universe chronological order:

Alien vs. Predator (2004) Alien vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) Prometheus (2012) Alien: Covenant (2017) Alien (1979) Alien: Romulus (2024) Aliens (1986) Alien 3 (1992) Alien Resurrection (1997)

You can catch Alien: Romulus in theaters now. So, in which way are you planning on watching this franchise?

