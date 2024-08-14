Selling Sunset Season 8 TRAILER: Did Bre Tiesi Play A Role In Chelsea Lazkani's Divorce?

Selling Sunset is set to return to the screen for its much-awaited eighth installment, and as per PEOPLE magazine’s exclusive look into the trailer, there are some old feuds to be addressed heads on. In one of the most beloved reality shows that chronicles the lives of real estate agents in LA, a new cast member is set to enter the screen: Alanna Whittaker. Additionally, there will be a major revelation dropped regarding costar Chelsea Lazkani’s divorce from ex-husband Jeff Lazkani. The two unexpectedly parted ways in March of this year after 7 years of marriage, leaving fans confused over what happened behind the curtains.

The upcoming season, which is set to be released in early September, might give us an answer.

As per the outlet, a friend of star Bre Tiesi spills that she knows something about Lazkani’s husband. Tiesi and the latter have a history of feuds on the show, which is why this surprises the reality star. “I did hear something… about Chelsea’s husband,” says her pal, which leaves Tiese shell-shocked. The scene then cuts to Chrishell Stause, who is equally baffled at the situation.

“They say don’t shoot the messenger… she’s definitely going to shoot me,” Teisi says to the camera as she heads to meet Lazcani, which then builds up to the latter tearing up. “I don’t want to do this. I can’t do this,” she says. Tiesi’s role in the divorce has not been hinted at, but the two did have a rough start when Lazcani disapproved of Tiesi’s relationship with Nick Cannon. To make matters worse, Tiesi was seen mulling over the decision to exit Oppenheim Group over her commission split back in Season 7, wherein she also alleged that Lazcani is trying to mess up with her clients.

This is not the only marriage in focus, as agent Nicole Young is also seen holding a secret which can potentially affect some marital bonds. Fans have been promised a lot of bombshell confessions in the upcoming season, some of which would have them on the edge of their seats.

Selling Sunset: Season 8 will be rolled out on Netflix on September 6.

