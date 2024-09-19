'Serial Abuser' Sean 'Diddy' Combs Denied Bail Again In Sex Trafficking Case; To Remain In 'Horrific' Jail While He Awaits Trial

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was denied bail again on Wednesday, September 18, after his lawyer, Marc Angifino, argued for the second time that the music mogul should be released from the “horrific” Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in a sex trafficking case.

A New York federal judge had initially remanded Diddy to jail on Tuesday after prosecutors argued he was a “serious flight risk.”

Combs was arrested at a hotel in Manhattan on the evening of Monday, September 16, by federal authorities, who indicted him on three charges: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Calling Combs “a serial abuser,” Assistant District Attorney Emily A. Johnson said in court during his Tuesday arraignment that the rapper had demonstrated a pattern of abuse and had been undeterred by law enforcement for years, adding, “He is an extreme danger to the community.”

According to People, on Wednesday, Combs’ defense proposed that he be allowed to live alone at home in Florida with a 24/7 security team to monitor his movements and allow meet-ups with a preapproved guest list. He offered to give up any access to his cell phone or the internet and to do nothing but prepare for his trial. Judge Andrew L. Carter, a different judge than the one who remanded Combs on Tuesday, however, said that “there is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he [Combs] will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses.”

According to the aforementioned outlet, Combs, who appeared for his second hearing in two days since his arrest, dipped his head and looked down at the defense table when he heard the judge’s ruling.

In their 14-page indictment, prosecutors accuse Combs of coercing women to participate in “freak-offs” that sometimes lasted for days. Combs, per federal authorities, orchestrated, directed, and recorded these performances, often using the recordings as collateral to ensure the victims continued to obey him and remain silent. The rapper allegedly threatened their careers and livelihoods if they resisted participating in the “freak-offs,” the indictment details.

Besides manipulation, Combs allegedly also employed physical force, including hitting women, throwing objects at them, and dragging them by their hair to force compliance. The violence caused injuries to the victims that, according to the indictment, took several days or weeks to heal.

In court on Tuesday, Johnson likened the rapper’s case to that of Jeffrey Epstein, Keith Raniere, and R. Kelly, leading Combs’ lawyer to call the cases “night and day different,” telling the judge that, unlike the other three men, his client is not accused of sexually abusing minors.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him. After Wednesday’s verdict, Marc Agnifilo told reporters that the fight would continue.

If convicted on all three counts, the rapper faces a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

