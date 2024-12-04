Shailene Woodley Makes Rare and Painful Confession About 'Beautiful' Relationship with Aaron Rodgers: 'It Always Makes Me...'

People who shipped Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers when they were together were truly heartbroken when it was announced that they had broken up in 2022 after being engaged. The couple was quite private during their relationship, and after the breakup, the actress maintained the same privacy. Now, in a rare interview, she has publicly opened up about why she chose not to speak much about the relationship.

This time, Woodley explained her reason during an interview with Outside. The Descendants star shared, “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry.” She continued, “It was not right,” adding, “But it was beautiful.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, she talked about the trauma she experienced at the beginning of 2022, though she did not specify exactly what it was. The actress shared that she felt as if she had lost her soul, herself, and her happiness and joy. Woodley said she came to understand anxiety, depression, and what she described as “complete soul detachment.”

She revealed that she knew she was depressed when she looked at a tree and felt nothing—a moment she described as the lowest point of her life.

The actress further shared that her friend and stylist, Kris Zero, supported her during this difficult time, which lasted six months. She explained that there were moments when she felt angry at Kris, but then they would go surfing, and for ten minutes that day, she would feel like life might be okay again.

The Big Little Lies star continued to describe how the depression would return, but Kris would encourage her to volunteer at a horse ranch. They would spend time clearing horse manure, cleaning hooves, and brushing the horses, and for 20 minutes that day, she would think life could be okay again.

Woodley added that after those moments, the depression would resurface. However, Kris would wake her up the next morning and suggest they go on a hike, bring trash bags, and clean up trash.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with depression or anxiety please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

