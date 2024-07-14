“She Has To Go”: Tamra Judge Believes Shannon Beador Needs Rehab Visit After DUI Arrest

Regarding Shannon Beador's September 2023 DUI arrest, Tamra Judge, 56, expressed the same opinions as her co-stars on Real Housewives of Orange County in an exclusive interview with Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea podcast. The judge agreed with Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, who had both recommended that Beador seek treatment by entering a rehabilitation facility.

"I do think she needs to go to rehab," she said emphatically. Judge's remarks are in line with the conversations that took place during the Season 18 premiere, which focused a lot on Beador's arrest and how it affected her well-being.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge navigate difficulties

Shannon Beador, according to Tamra Judge, should realize the importance of checking herself into a rehab facility. She said she couldn't just leave because everyone was telling her to; if Beador really wanted to stop drinking, she had to decide to go on her own.

Reflecting on their past friendship and current situation, Judge's co-host on "Two Ts in a Pod," Beador, stated that she did not believe Beador had "hit rock bottom yet," which she believed was a barrier preventing Beador from seeking professional help.

Judge informs us, "I don't think she's willing to [go to rehab]."

During filming for the next season of "RHOC," Judge and Beador, 60, got into heated confrontations, most of which revolved around her drinking after she drove her car into a residential structure in Newport Beach, California, the previous year.

In the most recent episode, Beador informs 48-year-old Simpson that she now limits her alcohol intake to two drinks every outing in the wake of the incident.

Debate over Beador's drinking habits

The judge claims that her ex-friend's alcohol consumption hasn't decreased. "It's impossible for someone with a drinking problem to say, 'I'll just have two,'" Judge said, stating her opinion about Beador's alcohol consumption. "That's not how it works."

When asked for comment, Page Six received no response right away from a Beador representative. Beador claimed that Judge had "no right" to inquire about her drinking habits in a recent interview with E! News.

Beador told the publication that since her DUI, Judge had not been involved in anything she had done. She mentioned that Judge had left town the day after her DUI and had allegedly stated, "I did this because I was there for her."

