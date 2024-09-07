‘She Is a Transcendent Creature’: Jamie Lee Curtis Showers Praise on the Last Showgirl Costar, Pamela Anderson

Jamie Lee Curtis showered praise on co-star Pamela Anderson during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 6. Curtis referred to Anderson as a wonderful person, mentioning her as a smart, spiritual and beautiful woman too.

In The Last Showgirl, 57-year-old Anderson plays Shelley, a retired Las Vegas showgirl attempting to start over following the cancellation of her successful show. Curtis is cast as Annette, Shelley’s best-friend, and admitted that this was the reason she wanted this character especially when she knew Anderson was on board. Curtis planned her work amongst other obligations so that she would be able to collaborate with Anderson.

Curtis said to People, "I think she is a transcendent creature.” She continued, “I think she is so smart and deeply spiritual and soulful. And beautiful!"

She also appreciated Anderson in the sense that she never gave in to Hollywood’s pressures. She also complimented Anderson’s approach towards her career.

Anderson turned into the limelight while posing for Playboy but gained great fame by acting in Baywatch thereafter. Anderson’s life including the notorious robbery of her and Tommy Lee’s private sex tape was chronicled in her memoir Love Pamela and a documentary film by her son Brandon Lee titled Pamela, a Love Story aired in 2023.

Curtis, who watched the documentary, made a point of praising Anderson for her willingness to share the difficulties she went through and expressed a desire for the movie to change people’s perception of her talents. She also said about Pamela, "She's been very honest about how society has treated her. But I hope we will all have a newfound appreciation for her talents after they see the movie."

Starring Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd, The Last Showgirl is directed by Gia Coppola, written by Kate Gersten, and produced by Robert Schwartzman and Natalie Farrey. It would be Anderson’s first major role in years since Inner View in the 2022 horror movie Alone at Night. The film will also screen in competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival after its participation at the Toronto International Film Festival, although the film has not been given a distributor or release date yet.

