‘She Is Timeless’: Lindsay Lohan And Jodie Foster Honors Jamie Lee Curtis At Disney Legends Ceremony

The D23 Expo was a blast! It is one of the biggest Disney ventures being recognized, felicitated, and acknowledged. One of them was the legendary name, Jamie Lee Curtis. She was named a Disney Legend on August 11, 2024.

Actress Lindsay Lohan graced the stage to queue up a montage of Curtis’ most memorable roles, telling the crowd, “I have been able to have the pleasure of working with Jamie Lee Curtis.

And the magic of Jamie Lee Curtis is that she is timeless. Every character she plays is different, and she always brings something unique to the role. And I feel so blessed to have Jamie as a friend in my life, and I feel lucky to work with a woman that I admire so much.”

Jodie Foster also joined Lohan and talked about the things they share in common. Foster further praised Curtis and shared some interesting facts about her with the crowd.

“Here are many of the absolutely freaky things that you may not know about her: You probably don’t know she eats dinner at 3 or 4 and is asleep by 7:30. She gets up at 3 a.m., saves the world, and does a little online shopping,” Foster continued.

Foster also presented Curtis with her own embroidered pair of Mickey Mouse ears. Curtis became emotional as she accepted her award (and the mouse ears). She went on to show gratitude, talk about her favorite Disney ride, the Carousel of Progress, and invited the audience to sing its theme song along with her.

“There’s a great, big, beautiful tomorrow shining at the end of every day. There’s a great, big, beautiful tomorrow, and tomorrow’s just a dream away,” she concluded.

Curtis is currently filming the second installment of the hit film Freaky Friday 2. She starred in the previous Freaky Friday in 2003, alongside Lindsay Lohan.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Lohan shared her enthusiasm for the project, expressing excitement about collaborating with Curtis. While details about the sequel remain scarce, Lohan's remarks hint at a promising reunion between the two actresses.

Lohan added that the new movie is “in the process,” but she could not say when filming would start or if there even is a completed script. However, the star could say she was “just excited to work with Jamie and see how much further we can take it.”

The storyline of Freaky Friday originates from Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel.

